National Maritime Day 2022: PM Modi highlights importance of maritime sector

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday highlighted the importance on maritime sector on the occasion of ‘National Maritime Day 2022'. Recalling the “glorious maritime history”, PM Modi said that “in the last 8 years our maritime sector has scaled new heights and contributed to boosting trade and commercial activities.”

Highlighting the government's work in the last eight years, PM Modi wrote on Twitter, “In the last 8 years the Government of India has focussed on port-led development which includes expanding port capacities and making the existing systems even more efficient. Waterways are being harnessed to ensure Indian products get access to new markets.”

He further added that while the government is “leveraging the maritime sector for economic progress and building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, they are also taking adequate care to ensure the marine eco-system and diversity which India is proud of is safeguarded.”

Also read: India, Nepal ink key pacts on connectivity, energy

Today, on National Maritime Day we recall our glorious maritime history and highlight the importance of the maritime sector towards India’s economic growth. In the last 8 years our maritime sector has scaled new heights and contributed to boosting trade and commercial activities. pic.twitter.com/y4DUPhefYD — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 5, 2022

India is celebrating the 59th National Maritime Day which falls on April 5 every year. The first anniversary of the day was held in 1964 in order to raise awareness about international trade and the economy. The day is commemorated to support the global economy and express gratitude towards the Indian navy.

This year's theme is ‘Sustainable Shipping beyond Covid-19’. On this day, an award ceremony is held to honour those who have made important contributions to the Indian maritime industry and those who have made great achievements. An altar of Varuna’s deity and a written text (statement) is awarded to those who have made a lifetime commitment to the maritime industry.

Also read: Modi asks BJP lawmakers to create awareness about govt schemes

History of National Maritime Day 2022

A ship called SS Loyalty had travelled from Mumbai to London on April 5, 1919 - when India was still under the British rule. The ship marked the beginning of Indian commercial shipping. After gaining independence, India joined the International Maritime Organization (IMO) in 1959. The IMO is responsible for regulating shipping, maritime security as well as preventing pollution from ships.

(With inputs from agencies)