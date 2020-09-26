e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 26, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / National Pharma Pricing Authority caps price of medical oxygen

National Pharma Pricing Authority caps price of medical oxygen

Officials said the move is aimed at ensuring the availability of medical oxygen at reasonable prices. Many states are dependent on the medical oxygen supply from other states

india Updated: Sep 26, 2020 14:12 IST
Rhythma Kaul
Rhythma Kaul
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The demand for medical oxygen has gone up almost four times, from 750 metric tonnes per day to 2,800 metric tonnes daily, causing a strain at all levels in the value chain of production and supply.
The demand for medical oxygen has gone up almost four times, from 750 metric tonnes per day to 2,800 metric tonnes daily, causing a strain at all levels in the value chain of production and supply.(Representational photo/REUTERS File)
         

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has capped the prices of medical oxygen and oxygen cylinders following complaints of black marketing and hoarding because of increased demand for them for Covid-19 patients.

Officials said the move is aimed at ensuring the availability of medical oxygen at reasonable prices. Many states are dependent on the medical oxygen supply from other states.

The demand for medical oxygen has gone up almost four times, from 750 metric tonnes per day to 2,800 metric tonnes daily, causing a strain at all levels in the value chain of production and supply.

Also Read: Can Covid-19 affect the heart? Likely, says study

“During COVID, the supply of medical oxygen through cylinders has increased from 10% to around 50% of total consumption. Price regulation at this end is imperative for the continued availability of medical oxygen across the country,” said an official statement.

An empowered group at the Centre responsible for looking into this issue had recommended NPPA to consider capping the ex-factory prices.

Officials said the Union health ministry gave a free hand to NPPA to take all necessary steps to immediately regulate the availability and pricing.

tags
top news
India grants $15 million to Sri Lanka to promote Buddhist ties
India grants $15 million to Sri Lanka to promote Buddhist ties
India and Japan to tie-up for 5G technologies, QUAD to pitch in
India and Japan to tie-up for 5G technologies, QUAD to pitch in
On former PM Manmohan Singh’s birthday, Chidambaram seeks Bharat Ratna for him
On former PM Manmohan Singh’s birthday, Chidambaram seeks Bharat Ratna for him
Delhi to appoint consultant for 24X7 water supply, to cut leakages: Kejriwal
Delhi to appoint consultant for 24X7 water supply, to cut leakages: Kejriwal
India did well but Covid-19 epidemic far from over, says Lancet
India did well but Covid-19 epidemic far from over, says Lancet
Paris stabbing suspect apparently from Pakistan, says minister
Paris stabbing suspect apparently from Pakistan, says minister
Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine produces strong immune response in early trial
Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine produces strong immune response in early trial
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, CSK vs DC Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In