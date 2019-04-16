National security, terrorism key issues in long run: Arun Jaitley

National security and terrorism are the most important issues that concern India in the long run, as all other challenges are capable of early resolution, Union finance minister Arun Jaitley said.

In a facebook post on Monday, the finance minister said conventional election issues related to poverty alleviation, employment generation, improving growth rates, the quality of life of Indians, provision for quality healthcare and education, besides creating a world class infrastructure, and improving the quality of rural infrastructure.

“While the other above mentioned issues are all capable of resolution, where does India stand on the issue of national security and terror?” he asked.

The issue of Jammu and Kashmir and terror remained the biggest challenge before India, he said, adding that it relates to the country’s sovereignty, integrity and security. Jaitley wrote the most important issue that confronts India in the short, medium and long term is how it handles J&K and terrorism emanating from Pakistan and from within.

“How can Jammu and Kashmir, the attitude of Pakistan and terrorism not be important issues in India?,” he said.

First Published: Apr 16, 2019 03:35 IST