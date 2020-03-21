Naveen Patnaik writes to Centre for deferment of Census, NPR

india

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 04:07 IST

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik has written to the Centre suggesting that both Census 2020 and the exercise of updating National Population Register (NPR), a biometric database of all people living in India, be deferred because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The first phase of Census 2020 – houses are listed in this – and the updating of NPR was to start from April 1 and end on 30 September. The house-listing phase records details such as the kind of house a person lives in, access to toilets and drinking water, and access to the internet.

The second phase of Census 2020 is to start next April and enumerate individuals, collecting details such as education level, occupation, and religion. President Ram Nath Kovind will be the first to be enumerated on April 1, 2020, as per the schedule.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, the Odisha chief minister has said: “We are all at present fighting against Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic. All efforts of State Machinery are directed towards containment of Covid-19. As mobilization for Census and other concerned activities shall pose a great risk for field functionaries and people as well, I would rather suggest to postpone the scheduled Census and related activities in the country.”

Senior functionaries of the Union Home Ministry who didn’t want to be named said “no decision has been taken on deferring the census and updating the NPR.” One of them added that “different states will start the first phase as per their convenience from April 1”. As per notifications issued, some states will start only in May, a second official added.

The exercise involves at least three million people, mostly government schoolteachers from states and other ancillary government employees. The enumeration of the country’s 1.3 billion strong population of India will be door-to-door exercise. The Census is a decadal exercise; the NPR was last updated in 2015.

And although a census has never been postponed, deferring enumeration is unlikely to have a major impact on the exercise. “The house-listing phase can be pushed back by a few weeks,” an official at the registrar general of India, which conducts the census said on condition of anonymity. For the first time, data will be collected digitally through mobile-phones making the process much faster.