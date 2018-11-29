Navjot Sidhu gets more love and respect in Pakistan than in India: Harsimrat Badal

Returning home from Pakistan where she had gone to attend the foundation stone laying ceremony for the Kartarpur Corridor, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal took a sideways jibe at Congress leader Navjot Sidhu saying he seemed to get more love and respect in the neighbouring country than in India.

Harsimrat’s jibe came after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan showered praises on Sidhu and said that if he wished he could contest elections in Pakistan’s Punjab and that he would win.

Speaking to ANI, Harsimrat said, “He (Imran Khan) offered him (Navjot Singh Sidhu) to fight elections from Pakistan. He (Sidhu) seems to have more love and respect in Pakistan than what I noticed over here. He has some good relationships over there.”

Addressing the gathering at the Kartarpur event, Imran Khan had said that he had failed to understand why Sidhu had been criticised for his previous visit to Pakistan. Sidhu had gone to Pakistan in August to attend Imran Khan’s swearing in as prime minister of the country.

“I heard there was a lot of criticism of Sidhu when he went back after my oath-taking ceremony. I don’t know what he was criticised for. He was just talking about peace and brotherhood,” Khan had said.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who had attended the event at Narowal in Pakistan, has also said that attending the ceremony was an emotional and historic moment for her.

“In last 48 hours, I have seen history and miracles taking place in front of my eyes. There is so much joy on both sides (India and Pakistan). If the Berlin wall came down, if North and South Korea could settle their differences, if Germany and France can settle their differences, it’s time that our wall of hatred should come down too,” she had said.

Apart from Navjot Singh Sidhu and Harsimrat Badal, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri had also attended the event.

First Published: Nov 29, 2018 10:10 IST