Navjot Singh Sidhu rides elephant in Patiala to protest against rising inflation

Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu - who today was sentenced to a year in jail in the 1988 road rage case - rode an elephant in Patiala district to protest against inflation and increase in prices of essential goods like fuel and cooking gas. The cricketer-turned-politician shared photographs of him atop a bedecked elephant and tweeted: "Inflation devalues money of farmers, labourers, middle-class families, while earnings remain same. Cost of food, housing, transport and healthcare has increased by over 50 per cent, reducing val(u)e of (Rs) 250 wage to less than (Rs) 150. Pushing crores (of) people into poverty."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The photos also show Sidhu holding a banner that reads – 'elephant rise in prices'. And, in another picture, he is seen waving a flag. The protest attracted a large crowd as he the elephant was walked across busy market areas.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

READ: 'Modi govt’s fuel loot continues daily': Cong slams cooking gas prices

The central government has been fiercely criticised by opposition parties and civil society activists over the issue of rising prices and unemployment.

Earlier today, the price of LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) cylinders – used by crores of Indians for cooking - rose for the second time this month by ₹3.50, taking prices over the ₹1,000-mark.

Non-subsidised cooking gas now costs ₹1,003 per 14.2-kg cylinder in Delhi.

Gas prices were hiked by ₹50 on May 7 as well, after which the cost of one LPG cylinder in other cities crossed the ₹1,000-mark. After today’s hike Delhi too has joined that unwelcome club.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}