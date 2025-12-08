Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife suspended by Congress after ‘ 500 crore for CM post’ claim

Navjot Kaur Sidhu, former Punjab MLA and wife of cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, has been suspended by the Congress. This was announced by state Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring in a post on X, in which he shared the party's official letter about it. Navjot Kaur Sidhu with her husband Navjot Singh Sidhu.(PTI File Photo)

The action came after she stirred a political controversy on Saturday after alleging that “one who gives a suitcase of ₹500 crore becomes the Chief Minister.”

Her remarks drew sharp criticism from the BJP and AAP, which targeted the Congress over its internal functioning ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

Earlier today, Sidhu tried to diffuse the row and posted a detailed clarification on X, seeking to contain the escalating row.

In her statement, she wrote: “I am shocked to see the twist given to a straight comment, saying that our Congress party has never demanded anything from us. On being asked about Navjot becoming a CM face from any other party, I stated that we have no money to offer for a CM post. Listen carefully.”

Responding to a question on Navjot Singh Sidhu’s return to active politics, she had said that he would only contest again if the Congress declared him its Chief Ministerial face for 2027. She also said they did not have the ₹500 crore reportedly needed to “buy” the post.

The controversy deepened over the weekend, with AAP leaders asking whether the alleged “ ₹500-crore suitcase” was intended for the Congress high command or specifically for Rahul Gandhi. The BJP described her remark as a “confession” pointing to corruption inside the party.