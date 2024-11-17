Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Nov 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BJP’s Navneet Rana 'spat on', escapes flying chairs in Amravati rally chaos

ByHT News Desk
Nov 17, 2024 12:02 PM IST

Visuals of the alleged incident showed Rana surrounded by her supporters as a group of people hurled chairs at a rally that was taking place at Khallar village.

Ruckus erupted after a mob allegedly attacked a rally by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former MP Navneet Rana in poll-bound Maharashtra's Amravati on Saturday evening, with chairs being thrown and threat slogans being raised.

The police have initiated the process of filing an FIR, and the identification of the accused is underway based on viral videos.(X/@navneetravirana & PTI_News)
The police have initiated the process of filing an FIR, and the identification of the accused is underway based on viral videos.(X/@navneetravirana & PTI_News)

Visuals of the alleged incident showed Navneet Rana surrounded by her supporters as a group of people hurled chairs at a rally that was taking place at Khallar village.

In one such video, Navneet was seen marching towards the mob, appearing to ask them to go away even as chairs kept on hitting the people surrounding her from behind. Rana's security personnel were seen trying to shield her as the chairs targeted her.

The former MP was seen at the Khallar police station after the incident. The police have initiated the process of filing an FIR, and the identification of the accused is underway based on viral videos, reports said, adding that additional forces were deployed at the village.

Also Read: Navneet Rana's ‘will take 15 seconds…’ warning to Akbaruddin Owaisi. AIMIM responds

"We were campaigning peacefully in Khallar. But during my speech, some people started making lewd gestures and hooting. I did not react. Then they started raising Allahu Akbar slogans. When party supporters asked them not to use slangs for me, they started throwing chairs," an NDTV report quoted Navneet Rana as saying.

Navneet Rana claimed she was verbally abused and even spat on, adding that "it fell on the uniform of a security personnel"

"I was accompanied by mediapersons, but their anger was directed at me. They started throwing chairs and verbally abusing me. Some of the party functionaries with me were injured. It is clearly seen in the video. The six security personnel with me saved me. I was spat on, but it fell on the uniform of a security personnel. We have filed a complaint. If no one is arrested soon, the whole Hindu community of Amravati will gather here," she said.

Kiran Wankhade, crime branch inspector in Amravati Rural, said a dispute broke out between two groups when Rana was in Khallar village to campaign for Ramesh Bundile, the BJP candidate from Daryapur constituency which is going to polls on November 20 in the Maharashtra Assembly election. He requested the citizens to not believe in rumours, adding that investigation is underway.

Actor-turned-politician Rana represented Amravati Lok Sabha seat as an Independent MP from 2019 to 2024. In the 2024 general elections, the Congress won the Amravati constituency by defeating Navneet Rana, who was fighting on a BJP ticket, by around 20,000 votes.

Navneet Rana is married to Ravi Rana, MLA from Maharashtra's Badnera seat and was earlier with the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India. along with Assembly Election 2024, Maharashtra Election, Jharkhand Election news.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //