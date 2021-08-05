Navy commandos join efforts to trace pilots after helicopter crash in Jammu

The Marine Commandos (MARCOS) of the Indian Navy on Wednesday were called in to intensify the search for two Indian Army pilots — a lieutenant colonel and a captain — who went missing after their Rudra helicopter crashed into the Ranjit Sagar Dam lake near Pathankot on Tuesday.

MARCOS is a special forces unit responsible for conducting special operations.

“Searches are on but there is no clue so far. The missing pilots have not been traced as of yet. The search operations were resumed on Wednesday morning. MARCOS divers of the Indian Navy were called in from Delhi,” Kathua district police chief SSP Ramesh Kotwal said.

On Tuesday, the rescue crew recovered the wreckage of the chopper along with some pilot gear. The Rudra helicopter, built at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), was carrying out a training sortie that involved low-level flying over the lake, another official said. The depth of the crash site was measured to be over 200 feet.