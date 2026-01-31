Navy, Delhi Police given awards for best marching squads at R-Day parade

Minister of state for defence Sanjay Seth on Friday gave away awards to the Indian Navy for being the best marching contingent among the three services at the 77th Republic Day parade on January 26, and the Delhi police for being the best among the marching squads of the Central Armed Police Forces/other auxiliary forces. Indian Navy contingent marches at Kartavya Path during the 77th Republic Day parade. (DPR PMO)

The parade featured a total of 18 marching contingents.

The states that won the awards for the top three tableaux included Maharashtra (Ganeshotsav: A Symbol of Atmanirbharta), Jammu & Kashmir (Handicrafts and Folk Dances of Jammu & Kashmir) and Kerala (Water Metro and 100% Digital Literacy: Atmanirbhar Kerala for Atmanirbhar Bharat), the defence ministry said.

A total of 30 tableaux –– 17 of states and Union Territories and 13 of various ministries and departments –– rolled down Kartavya Path, showcasing the country’s rich cultural heritage.

The award for the best tableau from central ministries/departments went to the culture ministry (Vande Mataram –– The Soul Cry of a Nation)

In his address, Seth congratulated the winners for their immaculate performances, and emphasised that January 26 serves as the reaffirmation for the nation’s resolve to strive and achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government’s goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Two special prizes went to the Central Public Works Department (Vande Mataram –– Commemoration of 150 Years) and ‘Vande Mataram: The Eternal Resonance of India’ dance group.

The Assam Regiment bagged the popular choice award for the best marching contingent among the three services based on an online poll conducted on the MyGov portal for citizens to vote for their favourite marching contingents and tableaux. In the same category, the Central Reserve Police Force was rated the best marching contingent among CAPFs/other auxiliary forces. The tableaux that won the top three popular choice awards are Gujarat (Mantra of Swadeshi, Self-Reliance, Freedom: Vande Mataram), Uttar Pradesh (Culture of Bundelkhand), and Rajasthan (Golden Touch of the Desert: Bikaner Gold Art).

The best tableau award in this category from central ministries/departments went to the Department of School Education and Literacy (National Education Policy 2020: Rocketing Indian School Education on the Path to Viksit Bharat).