‘Country is with me’: Father of Navy officer killed in Pahalgam attack says govt will ensure justice

Expressing faith in the government, Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal's father, who lost his life in the Pahalgam terror attack, said that the Union government will do justice and adding that the latter's loss is “unbearable and irreplaceable.” Union Minister Manohar Lal meets father of the Indian Navy officer Vinay Narwal, who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, in Karnal, Haryana. (ANI)

"The government is doing its work and we trust the government...They will do justice...Vinay was a very good child...he died like a brave soldier... The country is with me...God will give strength to my family to face this unbearable pain and irreplaceable loss...She (my daughter-in-law) has suffered the most...PM Modi and Amit Shah have taken several steps...PM Modi cut short his visit and came back, and this is also a big step," Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal's father told reporters in Karnal on Thursday.

Also read: ‘We heard gunshots, started to run’: Woman who lost father in Pahalgam attack recalls harrowing moment

He praised his son, saying that he was a brilliant student who always came first.

"He wanted to be a fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force, but due to his height, he was not selected and ultimately chose to serve in the Indian Navy...We have complete faith in the government, and we are hopeful that the government will take the necessary action in the matter," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, last respects were paid to Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, including a formal procession and a rifle salute, following which a cremation ceremony took place with full military honours at the late soldier's native hometown in Karnal.

The naval officer was killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal had recently tied the knot, with his wedding reception held just days earlier on April 16.

Lt Narwal, who was posted in Kochi, had travelled to Jammu and Kashmir on leave and was in Pahalgam with his wife when terrorists opened fire.

The widow of the deceased naval officer bid an emotional farewell during the solemn military ceremony, remembering her late husband as a man who lived with honour and left behind a legacy of courage.

Amidst tears and tribute, she gathered her strength to share a few final words to the remains of her beloved, capturing both sorrow and admiration.

"I hope his soul rest in peace. He lived a good life. He made us really proud, and we should keep this pride in every way," she said, her voice trembling with emotion as she broke down.

Also read: Pahalgam: Omar Abdullah hails slain ‘ponnywallah’ who tried snatching rifle from terrorist to save tourists

As many as 26 people were killed in the dastardly attack by terrorists on tourists in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.