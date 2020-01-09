e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 09, 2020
Home / India News / Navy man arrested for thrashing bakery staff in Port Blair

Navy man arrested for thrashing bakery staff in Port Blair

Police said a group of navy personnel thrashed the staff of a bakery over some “minor issue” on Tuesday night and vandalised the shop.

india Updated: Jan 09, 2020 00:37 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
A navy man was arrested for allegedly beating up the owner of a bakery and his neighbour, and vandalising the shop with his colleagues
A navy man was arrested for allegedly beating up the owner of a bakery and his neighbour, and vandalising the shop with his colleagues (Representative image)
         

A navy man has been arrested for allegedly beating up the owner of a bakery and his neighbour, and vandalising the shop with his colleagues here, Director General of Andaman & Nicobar police Dependra Pathak said on Wednesday.

A group of navy personnel thrashed the staff of a bakery over some “minor issue” on Tuesday night and vandalised the shop.

After getting a call on police helpline number 100, police reached the spot in Gara Charma area in South Andaman district and arrested the navy personnel, who had triggered the scuffle, he said.

Pathak told PTI that necessary action was taken against the navy man after due consultation with the Military Police establishment in the Andamans.

An FIR has been registered and investigation has begun, he said. Pathak said naval authorities have been informed about the conduct of other personnel involved in the fracas for “appropriate action”.

The arrested navy man was remanded in judicial custody by a Port Blair court after he was produced before it on Wednesday.

The DGP said a neighbour of the bakery owner also got injured in the fight and is undergoing treatment at a local hospital. The man is a former employee of the bakery, he said.

tags
top news
Iran standing down, Donald Trump says in his address to nation
Iran standing down, Donald Trump says in his address to nation
Bharat Bandh: Violence in Bengal, disruptions in Kerala, Punjab, banking hit all over
Bharat Bandh: Violence in Bengal, disruptions in Kerala, Punjab, banking hit all over
15 foreign envoys to embark on a two-day visit to J-K on today: Govt sources
15 foreign envoys to embark on a two-day visit to J-K on today: Govt sources
Tehran will welcome any Indian initiative to reduce tensions: Iranian envoy
Tehran will welcome any Indian initiative to reduce tensions: Iranian envoy
At the world’s biggest tech show ‘foldable’ design moves beyond phones
At the world’s biggest tech show ‘foldable’ design moves beyond phones
Dhoni, Dhawan big omissions as Laxman picks India squad for T20 WC
Dhoni, Dhawan big omissions as Laxman picks India squad for T20 WC
People are cancelling the same ticket for Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak
People are cancelling the same ticket for Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak
In Donald Trump’s warning to Iran, jibe at Obama, ‘lethal missile’ threat
In Donald Trump’s warning to Iran, jibe at Obama, ‘lethal missile’ threat
trending topics
Bharat Bandh Live UpdatesBharat BandhGaganyaanJNU AttackAishe GhoshKareena KapoorChhapaakSamsung Galaxy Fold 2Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news