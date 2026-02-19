Navy plays vital role in promoting goodwill, says President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said that the Indian Navy is vigilant in safeguarding the country’s maritime interests and is contributing to stability across wider maritime commerce. President Droupadi Murmu during the International Fleet Review in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. (Photo RB)

Presiding over the International Fleet Review (IFR) off Visakhapatnam coast aboard an Indian Naval warship in the Bay of Bengal, the President said the Indian Navy is deployed in the region to serve as a credible instrument of deterrence and defence against threats and challenges arising in the sea.

She said the Indian Navy plays a vital role in promoting goodwill and building bridges of trust, confidence and friendship with navies around the globe. “Visakhapatnam, which houses the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) of the Indian Navy, has a glorious maritime past. Today’s event underlines the enduring Naval significance of Visakhapatnam,” she said.

President Murmu complimented the fleet of warships during its display by naval personnel from India and friendly naval forces. “IFR reflects unity, trust and respect among nations for maritime traditions,” she said, adding that ships with different flags and sailors from different countries exhibit the spirit of togetherness.

The President said India’s relationship with the seas was deep and enduring, stretching over centuries. She called the oceans as pathways of commerce, connection and cultural exchange for India.

The IFR is being hosted by the Indian Navy in Visakhapatnam from February 15 to 25, marking India’s first time hosting it alongside “Exercise MILAN” and the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) Conclave of Chiefs, to strengthen collective maritime security and naval cooperation.

Sailing aboard INS Sumedha, the Presidential Yacht, President Murmu was accompanied by Andhra Pradesh governor S Abdul Nazeer, chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan, chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and a host of guests.

This is the 13th fleet review after Independence and the third international edition conducted in India, with around 100 nations participating with ships, submarines, aircraft and delegations, showcasing global naval strength, cooperation and India’s expanding maritime vision.