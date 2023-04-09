Home / India News / Navy sailor dies onboard INS Brahmaputra during sea operations; probe on

Navy sailor dies onboard INS Brahmaputra during sea operations; probe on

PTI | | Posted by Nisha Anand
Apr 09, 2023 10:55 PM IST

The 23-year-old Indian Navy personnel died in an accident that took place on Saturday.

A 23-year-old Indian Navy personnel died after sustaining grievous injuries onboard a frontline missile frigate during operations at sea, officials said on Sunday.

The Navy personnel Mohit, who was a Hull Artificer 4, was deployed onboard guided missile frigate INS Brahmaputra.
The Navy personnel Mohit, who was a Hull Artificer 4, was deployed onboard guided missile frigate INS Brahmaputra.

Mohit, who was a Hull Artificer 4, was deployed onboard guided missile frigate INS Brahmaputra. The accident took place on Saturday.

"In an unfortunate accident at sea on April 8, Mohit, Hull Artificer 4, aged 23 years, succumbed to injuries onboard INS Brahmaputra during operations at sea," a senior Navy official said.

"A board of inquiry is being ordered to investigate the cause," he said.

The Hull Artificer 4 is a rank equivalent to Petty Officer.

The details of the accident is not immediately known.

Chief of Navy Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar and all personnel of the Navy paid tributes to Mohit.

"Adm R Hari Kumar #CNS & all personnel of #IndianNavy pay tribute to Mohit, HA4, who lost his life during an exercise at sea on 08 Apr 23 & extend heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family," the Navy said in a tweet.

