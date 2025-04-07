Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

NC chief Farooq Abdullah calls Waqf Act 'unconstitutional', hopes for justice from SC

PTI |
Apr 07, 2025 10:21 PM IST

Farooq Abdullah said that his party, the National Conference, is against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah Monday termed the Waqf (Amendment) Act as "unconstitutional", saying his party was against it and was hoping for justice from the Supreme Court.

NC chief Farooq Abdullah said a discussion on the Waqf act was not allowed in the J&K assembly as the matter has reached the Supreme Court.(File Image)
NC chief Farooq Abdullah said a discussion on the Waqf act was not allowed in the J&K assembly as the matter has reached the Supreme Court.(File Image)

"NC is against this (Waqf) Bill. We think it is unconstitutional and parties have gone to the Supreme Court... that is why (Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly) Speaker did not allow a debate as the issue has reached the Supreme Court.

Supreme Court will do justice

"We are hopeful that the Supreme Court will do justice," Abdullah told reporters in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir.

Asked to comment on the visit of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the NC president said it was good as he can assess the situation in the Union Territory (UT), and expressed hope that J-K's statehood would be restored soon.

"He (Union home minister) comes regularly. It is a good thing that he visits, he can see the situation, the situation on the borders, the situation in the state. We hope that they restore the statehood sooner," Abdullah said.

Asked if he would intervene and talk to the home minister about the issue of the Waqf Amendment Act, the NC president said "Why do I need to talk? The CM will talk. I will not talk to him (Shah) about that."

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / NC chief Farooq Abdullah calls Waqf Act 'unconstitutional', hopes for justice from SC
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On