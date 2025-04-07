NC chief Farooq Abdullah calls Waqf Act 'unconstitutional', hopes for justice from SC

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah Monday termed the Waqf (Amendment) Act as "unconstitutional", saying his party was against it and was hoping for justice from the Supreme Court. NC chief Farooq Abdullah said a discussion on the Waqf act was not allowed in the J&K assembly as the matter has reached the Supreme Court.(File Image)

"NC is against this (Waqf) Bill. We think it is unconstitutional and parties have gone to the Supreme Court... that is why (Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly) Speaker did not allow a debate as the issue has reached the Supreme Court.

Supreme Court will do justice

"We are hopeful that the Supreme Court will do justice," Abdullah told reporters in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir.

Asked to comment on the visit of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the NC president said it was good as he can assess the situation in the Union Territory (UT), and expressed hope that J-K's statehood would be restored soon.

"He (Union home minister) comes regularly. It is a good thing that he visits, he can see the situation, the situation on the borders, the situation in the state. We hope that they restore the statehood sooner," Abdullah said.

Asked if he would intervene and talk to the home minister about the issue of the Waqf Amendment Act, the NC president said "Why do I need to talk? The CM will talk. I will not talk to him (Shah) about that."