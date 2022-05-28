NCB busts pan-India cartel, 34kg heroin found in suitcase's false bottom, lodge

The Narcotics Bureau claimed to have busted a big pan-India heroin trafficking network, seizing nearly 35 kilogrammes of the narcotics contraband. The kingpin of the drug cartel has also been arrested in the coordinated anti-drug crackdown by the Bengaluru, Delhi and Indore zonal units.



Acting on a tip-off, the NCB officials of the Bengaluru unit seized seven kilogrammes of heroin which was concealed in the false bottom of a suitcase of a woman passenger who landed in Bengaluru from Zimbabwe at the airport. The woman was apprehended with her associate, and both of them were interrogated by the agency officials.



During the grilling, both the women revealed about a similar bag kept in the lodge where they were staying. Acting swiftly, the officials raided the hotel room and recovered 6.89 kgs of heroin, the NCB said in a statement.



The drugs smuggling probe widened after it was found that three more female passengers with a similar consignment had boarded the Rajdhani Express from Bengaluru to Delhi. Based on technical intelligence, the NCB found that the trio got down near Itarsi in Madhya Pradesh.

The Indore Zonal team recovered 21 kgs of heroin from the trolley bags and nabbed the three women from the lodge. During subsequent probe, the handlers of these women smugglers were identified and intercepted at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

The handlers revealed the details of a Nigerian drug kingpin along with the handlers, who was arrested with thee other female accomplices. In this anti-drug crackdown, a total of 34.89 kgs of heroin was seized and eight people were arrested.

According to the NCB, the Nigerian drug kingpin used to ask the Indian handler, to arrange for women carriers who will fly to foreign countries from India and return with luggage concealed with drugs. The carriers were paid for each trip along with the travel expenses.

