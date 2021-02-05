NCB makes two more arrests in Sushant Singh Rajput death case
In the ongoing case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR), celebrity manager Rahila Furniturewala and businessman Karan Sajnani have been arrested, the Narcotics Control Bureau said.
Both Sajnani and Furniturewala, who were in judicial custody in connection with the alleged drugs case, were brought to the NCB office on Thursday. NCB had confirmed earlier that these two men might have an alleged involvement in the case.
"Celebrity manager Rahila Furniturewala and businessman Karan Sajnani accused in connection with a drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput, have been arrested," said NCB.
NCB sources on Thursday had informed about the arrest of one other person in connection with Rajput's death case.
The arrested man, Jagtap Singh Anand is the elder brother of Karamjeet alias KJ, who was earlier arrested in this case. Several transactions were found between Jagtap, KJ and others.
Jagtap was also allegedly involved in the drug trade, according to NCB sources.
The NCB, which has been probing the drugs angle in Sushant's death case, started the investigation after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage, and transportation.
Sushant died by alleged suicide in his apartment here on June 14, 2020.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
