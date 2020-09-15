e-paper
Home / India News / NCB probing link between Bollywood and drugs traffickers: MHA in Parliament

NCB probing link between Bollywood and drugs traffickers: MHA in Parliament

The anti-drugs investigation agency has already arrested 10 people in this particular case, mainly drug suppliers and conduits. Based on a reference from the Enforcement Directorate, NCB had filed a case against Rhea and her family members on August 26. She was arrested on September 8 and is currently in judicial custody.

india Updated: Sep 15, 2020 18:13 IST
Neeraj Chauhan | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Neeraj Chauhan | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The ministry was responding to a query from Kumbakudi Sudhakaran, a Congress lawmaker from Kerala, who asked if the government had conducted an enquiry in the nexus between people in the film industry and those involved in drug trade.
The ministry was responding to a query from Kumbakudi Sudhakaran, a Congress lawmaker from Kerala, who asked if the government had conducted an enquiry in the nexus between people in the film industry and those involved in drug trade.
         

The ministry of home affairs (MHA) said in Parliament on Tuesday that it hasn’t come across any actionable intelligence which suggests that there is a nexus between Bollywood celebrities and drug traffickers.

However, it said, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is investigating a case in this regard.

The anti-drugs investigation agency had on August 28 registered a second case, an offshoot of the probe against actor Rhea Chakraborty, to investigate a link between various persons in Mumbai in the supply of drugs.

The agency has already arrested 10 people in this particular case, mainly drug suppliers and conduits. Based on a reference from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), NCB had filed a case against Rhea and her family members on August 26. She was arrested on September 8 and is currently in judicial custody.

“During the period of Covid-19 lockdown, no such actionable inputs were received by NCB revealing the nexus between people in the film industry and drug traffickers. However, a case in this regard has been registered by NCB Mumbai Zonal unit on 28.08.2020,” said Union minister of state for home G Kishan Reddy in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

“Drugs such as Ganja, Hashish, Tetra Hydro Cannabinol and Lysergic acid De-ethylamide have been seized in the operation,” MHA said. The ministry was responding to a query from Kumbakudi Sudhakaran, a Congress lawmaker from Kerala, who asked if the government had conducted a detailed enquiry in the nexus between people in the film industry and those involved in drug trade during Covid-19.

The NCB comes under the Union home ministry.

