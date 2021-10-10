NCB records statement of Shah Rukh Khan’s driver in drugs bust case

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday recorded the statement of one of the drivers of actor Shah Rukh Khan in connection with the seizure of drugs from a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

The development comes a day after a court denied bail to Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and seven others in the case and remanded them in judicial custody. An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship, which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2.

Meanwhile, the NCB on Saturday also recorded the statement of film producer Imtiaz Khatri, shortly after raiding his Bandra residence. After nearly eight hours of questioning, the agency again summoned him to appear before it on Monday.

The agency also arrested a drug peddler from Santacruz in connection with the rave party bust, for allegedly supplying contraband material to one of the arrested accused. The peddler’s link was found during interrogation of the arrested accused in the cruise drug bust case, said a NCB officer.

So far, the agency has arrested a total 19 accused in the case, including Aryan Khan, his friend Arbaaz Merchant, fashion designer Munmun Dhamecha and a Nigerian national drug peddler, along with others.

NCB detained Aryan Khan along with seven others on Saturday night, and arrested him on Sunday afternoon during the raid on the cruise ship on which he was present. The agency recovered 13 grams of cocaine, 5 grams of mephedrone, 22 pills of MDMA (Ecstasy) -- all categorised as “intermediate quantities”, and 21 grams of charas, which falls under “small quantity”, and cash of ₹1.33 lakh during the raid.