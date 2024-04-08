NCERT prepares bridge course guidelines to address learning gaps

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has prepared bridge course guidelines to address learning gaps and build a foundation for easy transition asking schools to implement the same. This year, NCERT will release the new textbooks only for classes third and sixth. (NCERT)

The development comes ahead of the introduction of new syllabus and textbooks in line with the new national curriculum framework (NCF) in classes 3 and 6.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

NCERT is preparing new school textbooks in line with the new NCF as part of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 implementation.

This year, it will release the new textbooks only for classes third and sixth.

“Subsequently, in the years 2025-2026 and 2026-2027, new syllabi and textbooks for the remaining grades will be introduced,” the council said in a note released on Sunday.

Also Read: NCERT adds abrogation of Article 370, revises definition of Left in textbooks

According to the guidelines prepared by the Council, while a two-week foundation programme will be introduced for class third, for class 6 a month-long bridge programme has been proposed to provide students with an experience of activity-based, fun-filled learning, free from curriculum load and the burden of non-comprehension.

Highlighting the importance of bridge courses, the guidelines stated, “The purpose would be to develop an interactive and playful classroom to set the atmosphere and prepare both teachers and students for the new syllabus and new approach to learning. Subjects are to be seen as interconnected.”

“The student’s transition from grade 2 to 3 and from grade 5 to grade 6 must be smooth. The prerequisite for learning in the new curriculum is to be fulfilled, otherwise, students will suffer from a load of noncomprehension,” the guidelines added.

In line with the NCF, the guidelines suggested innovative pedagogical approaches such as teaching mathematics using magic tricks, puzzles, and games, project-based learning for vocational education, introduction of regional games for physical education, learning Science through conducting experiments and developing models, and field trips, among others.

Under the new NCF, the middle stage–of which class 6 is the first stage, expands the curricular areas to include the Sciences, the study of the natural world, and Social Sciences – the study of the human world, and students get exposure to vocational Education.

Therefore, the guidelines recommended that the teachers should make a judicious balance of direct instruction and opportunities for exploration and inquiry.

“Expansion of content areas and the abstract nature of theories place a heavier cognitive demand on students. The focus on concept development indicates that the teacher must pay attention to the prior concepts that students might already have and how to use those concepts to bring about active learning,” the guidelines stated.

For assessment, the guidelines suggested worksheets and written assessments to be completed within designated time frames for class 3. For class 6, they suggested holistic assessment of understanding and not primarily on the recall of facts.