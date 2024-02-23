NCERT prepares manual on ‘Viksit Bharat’, highlights govt policies

Make In India, Startup India, Swachhata Hi Seva, Swadeshi Apnao – a string of programmes initiated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre as part of its “Viksit Bharat” programme have made their way into school reading material for in classes 1-12, as part of an initiative aimed at “making students about the country’s achievements” and to instil in them “a sense of pride”, said officials aware of the matter. The module’s topics include Make In India, Startup India, Swachhata Hi Seva, Swadeshi Apnao. (HT photo/ representational image)

The topics are part of the National Council of Educational Research and Training’s (NCERT) supplementary module, known simply as “Viksit Bharat”, said the officials cited above, adding that it is now a part of study materials in schools that prescribe to the council’s syllabus.

“The present government has given ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas’ message to 125 crore (1.25 billion) Indians, to help them move forward with self-confidence, and self-reliance,” says a line from the module.

According to a senior NCERT official who asked not to be named, the module has also been designed with the aspiration of integrating “significant achievements of the country into the school curriculum as supplementary reading.”

“These manuals are not part of the curriculum. It is an effort to make students aware about the achievements of their country and make them feel proud about it,” said the official.

The module, a copy of which HT has seen, is the fourth in a series of special supplementary reading material prepared by NCERT, which believes the programme will help “make students aware about the country’s achievements” and instil “a sense of pride”.

The agency had earlier released modules on the Centre’s Nari Shakti Vandan programme, the Chandrayaan-3 space mission and India’s G20 presidency.

The module has been divided into five units that deal with separate themes, including “Swachhata Hi Seva” (cleanliness is service), “Swadeshi Apnao” (Adopt local products), the role of differently abled people in India’s progress, “Startup – An engine of development during Amrit Kaal”, and “A step towards a developed India”.

Officials said the module will also highlight the Centre’s flagship Swachh Bharat Mission, and emphasise that under the programme, the central government pays eligible households a ₹12,000 subsidy to build toilets in their homes.

Highlighting the government’s “Make in India” programme, the module says: “Under the campaign, we will establish more and more industries in our country and trade more and more goods. Today, we have the honour of being ranked fifth in the list of the world’s largest economies.”

It also stressed that India “has become a global economy” because of the “visionary and strong political leadership”.

“India is continuously moving forward and soon the day will come when India will become another leader on the global map,” it says.

Almost a primer on the programmes floated by the BJP in its decade in power, the module also outlines the impact of the “Startup India” initiative.

“‘Startup India’ is one of the schemes launched by the Government of India which has played an important role in realising the dream of golden India. The programme aims to promote innovation in the country and on a large scale. This is a positive step to increase employment opportunities,” the manual highlights.

It also touches on a line of other government schemes, including the “Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana”, the “Ayushman Bharat” and the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna.

“Today, India has a strong identity at the international level. From India’s defense policy and the valour of the Indian Army to India’s Vedic, cultural and historical heritage, today the Indian flag is once again flying across the world,” the manual says in a section on the“a step towards developed India”.