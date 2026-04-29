New Delhi: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has so far printed and sold only 3 million copies of the new Class 9 textbooks—just 20% of its 15 million target—nearly a month after the 2026–27 academic session began on April 1, officials said on Tuesday. They added that printing speed has been increased to meet the target by May 31. NCERT scrambles to supply new Class 9 textbooks

Aligned with the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE) 2023 and the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, NCERT has so far released the Class 9 textbook for Hindi, Sanskrit, English, science, mathematics, arts education, vocational education and physical education. It is yet to release the textbook for social science and individuals in society. It had released new textbooks for Classes 1 to 8 in previous academic years.

“NCERT intends to print approximately 1.5 crore new textbooks for Class 9. Out of this, 30 lakhs books have been printed and sold. Speed of Printing has been increased to print 1.5 crore books by May 31, 2026,” an official told HT, requesting anonymity.

Meanwhile, Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday reviewed the availability, printing, and distribution of NCERT textbooks for the ongoing academic session. He has directed officials to strengthen supply chains, augment printing capacity where necessary, and closely monitor last-mile delivery, the education ministry said in a press release.

“Pradhan also highlighted the availability of digital textbooks through e-Pathshala as an interim measure to support uninterrupted learning until physical copies reach all students,” the ministry said.

Earlier, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on April 15 issued notices to the Union education ministry, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), and all states and Union Territories (UT) over allegations that private schools are prescribing costly books from private publishers. The NHRC asked the education ministry to clarify by April 30 over the role of authorities like NCERT in prescribing textbooks, and whether examination boards have any mandate at the elementary level.

On April 15, HT reported concerns over the rising cost of textbooks in CBSE-affiliated private schools. Parents alleged they are being compelled to purchase expensive books from select vendors, often revised annually, significantly adding to their financial burden. A full NCERT set for Classes 1 to 8 typically costs between ₹200 and ₹700, depending on the class, whereas private publisher bundles, often including workbooks, supplementary readers, and stationery, range from ₹3,000 to ₹10,000.