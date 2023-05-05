Home / India News / NCP cadres rejoice after Sharad Pawar takes back his resignation. Watch

NCP cadres rejoice after Sharad Pawar takes back his resignation. Watch

BySreelakshmi B
May 05, 2023 08:13 PM IST

Pawar withdrew his resignation from the party on Friday. “I can't disrespect your sentiments," he said.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers were seen rejoicing outside the Y B Chawan centre in Mumbai after the party supremo Sharad Pawar withdrew his resignation from the top position of the party. Workers were seen raising slogans in support of the party.

NCP cadres celebrate Sharad Pawar's decision to withdraw his resignation.(ANI)
Pawar withdrew his resignation as the party president on Friday. “I can't disrespect your sentiments. Due to your love, I am respecting the demand that was made to me to withdraw my resignation and the resolution that was passed by senior NCP leaders. I withdraw my decision to step down as the national president of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)," the leader said hours after an NCP panel rejected his resignation.

Speaking about the NCP panel's rejection of Pawar's resignation, party leader Praful Patel said, “The committee in today's meeting has passed a resolution unanimously. The resolution says that Sharad Pawar should continue as the national president. His decision to step down from the president's post has been opposed by everyone unanimously.”

Sharad Pawar's decision to resign from the party's leadership position came amid rumours of rebellion brewing within the NCP. There were reports that a section of NCP MLAs were planning to leave the party along with Ajit Pawar and join the BJP.

