NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad granted anticipatory bail in molestation case

Updated on Nov 15, 2022 04:45 PM IST

Awhad was arrested after the woman alleged he had touched her inappropriately during an event in Mumbra.

ByManjiri Chitre | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

Nationalist Congress Party MLA and ex Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad on Tuesday was granted anticipatory bail by a Thane court in connection with a molestation case registered against him by a woman. The court allowed bail on a bond of 15,000.

Awhad was arrested after the woman alleged he had touched her inappropriately during an event in Mumbra. According to the complainant - a 40-year-old social worker - the incident took place on November 13. She said that when Awhad was moving through the crowd, he touched her shoulders and asked, “Why are you standing in the middle?”

Also read: Jitendra Awhad gets bail, claims police arrested him under political pressure

The woman registered an FIR soon after meeting chief minister Eknath Shinde.

Earlier, Awhad alleged that the police had registered false cases against him and that he would fight against "police brutality".

"Police registered two false cases against me in 72 hours. I will fight against police brutality. I am deciding to resign from the post of MLA. We can't witness the murder of democracy," he had said.

