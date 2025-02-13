‘Have we ever interfered'?: NCP (SCP) defends Sharad Pawar's felicitation of Eknath Shinde

Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) leader Jitendra Awhad hit back at Shiv Sena leaders who expressed displeasure over Sharad Pawar's felicitation of deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde and urged them to stop doing “politics.” Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde being honored with 'Mahadji Shinde Rashtra Gaurav Puraskar' by Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) Chief Sharad Pawar, at New Maharashtra Sadan in New Delhi on Tuesday.(Eknath Shinde - X)

The NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar had felicitated Shinde, who had split the Shiv Sena to ally with the BJP, with an award at an event organised by Sarhad, an NGO.

Pawar heads the reception committee set up by the organisers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the three-day Sammelan in Delhi on February 21.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders, including Sanjay Raut and Aditya Thackeray, have criticised Pawar for honouring Shinde, whose decision to split the Sena had triggered a crisis within the then-ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Undivided NCP, Shiv Sena and the Congress were part of the alliance.

Jitendra Awhad described recent statements by Shiv Sena leaders as “wrong”. “They also meet leaders many times. Have we ever interfered in it? We have not. Politics should not be done on small things,” he told ANI.

Pawar also praised Shinde as a leader with “good knowledge about urban issues”. “Shinde has given direction to civic governance in Thane and also the state government. He did not keep any animosity towards the opposition and solved problems of people,” Pawar had said.

Shinde reciprocated and cited Pawar as an example of how a leader should maintain friendly relations across party lines.

“Pawar Saheb is known for his political googly. Many don’t understand his googlies. I have close ties with Pawarsaheb, and he has never thrown a googly at me, and I firmly believe that he will never bowl one (to me) in future,” Shinde said.

How Sena (UBT) reacted

Shinde being conferred an award named after the Maratha empire’s general Mahadji Shinde raised heckles within the Sena (UBT). The emperor who had played a crucial role in establishing control of the empire in north India.

Aditya Thackeray called Shinde“anti-Maharashtra” and “anti-national” for betraying the state. “We cannot honour such persons who indulge in such dirty work. This goes against our principles. I am not aware of his (Pawar) principles,” he added.

“Pawar should have avoided felicitating the person who split the Shiv Sena and pulled down the MVA government. This is unfortunate,” Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said on Wednesday.

“We too understand politics but certain things have to be avoided. We are hurt by this. Pawar should not have felicitated a traitor such as Shinde,” Raut added.

Priyanka Chaturvedi defended Thackarey, saying his statement was made in the spirit of Maharashtra. “The person who betrayed Maharashtra, who is not fulfilling the promises made to the people of the state, who betrayed his party and the ideals of Balasaheb Thackeray. If you (Eknath Shinde) are honouring him then it is against the spirit,” she said.