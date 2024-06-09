Mumbai, The Sharad Pawar-led NCP on Sunday demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into alleged "institutional corruption" like the manipulation of stock markets through exit polls and electoral bonds. NCP (SP) demands JPC probe into stock market 'scam' caused by exit polls

The NCP working president PC Chacko also claimed the outcome of the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra has established it as the true NCP.

Speaking to reporters after the NCP extended working committee meeting, Chacko said the party demanded a JPC in the "institutional corruption like the manipulation of stock markets engineered through exit polls and electoral bonds".

"People lost their hard-earned money due to the stock market manipulation. This kind of corruption has no parallel in society. Moreover, the electoral bonds issue is still unanswered," he alleged.

Notably, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had alleged a "biggest scam" claiming that stock markets rose after "fake" exit polls and then crashed the day votes for the Lok Sabha polls were counted on June 4 with retail investors losing their investments.

Chacko also said the party has decided to reorganise at the national level.

"We sympathise with those who left us for power," he said in a veiled dig at NCP led by Ajit Pawar, which is part of the Mahayuti government.

He noted that Maharashtra, along with two other states, will be heading to assembly polls in the coming months, and emphasised that his party will work to secure decisive votes in these elections.

NCP working president Supriya Sule, who was also present at the press conference, said the party discussed the prevailing political situation.

"We will strengthen our organisation across the country," she said.

Sule mentioned that both she and her father, Sharad Pawar, were invited to the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi in Delhi, but had prior commitments.

"We have extended our good wishes," she said.

When asked about the Ajit Pawar-led NCP not receiving a ministerial berth, Sule said, "I don't peep into others' homes."

Meanwhile, Chacko added, "Many are in the queue. Time is not ripe to speak," in response to speculations about members from the Ajit Pawar camp returning to the parent fold.

Sule said Sharad Pawar and the working committee will decide if anyone wants to return to the party fold.

She highlighted that unemployment, inflation, drought, and corruption are the main issues facing Maharashtra.

On the issue of the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Sule said, "Congress is the biggest party. Whoever becomes the Leader of Opposition is good for us."

"Our relationship with Congress is one of love and respect in the alliance. The same was the case when Uddhav Thackeray joined us. I have seen how BJP treats its allies," she added.

Sule expressed happiness that Pune is getting a ministerial berth in the form of newly elected MP Murlidhar Mohol of BJP but criticised the alleged increased crime in the city and the mismanagement of the civic body, especially evident from the havoc caused by rains.

"BJP knows only to break families and political parties and pays no attention to administration," she charged.

She also mentioned that the party is fighting for justice in the Supreme Court against the allocation of the party name and symbol to the rebel group and expressed confidence in winning the case.

