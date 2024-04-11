NCP (SP) dismisses Praful Patel's claims on ‘Sharad Pawar was 50% ready to join hands with BJP in 2023’

The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) has dismissed the claim that Sharad Pawar was '50% ready to join hands with BJP' in 2023. The claims about Pawar were made on Wednesday by Praful Patel, a leader of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction. Sharad Pawar(File photo)

The chief spokesperson for NCP (SP) Mahesh Tapase on Thursday said that Patel's remarks were a "deliberate attempt to sow confusion amongst the electorate."

"Sharad Pawar firmly rejected any notion of supporting BJP, both in principle and action. This unequivocal dismissal stands as a testament to Pawar's unwavering commitment to his political convictions," said Tapase as quoted by news agency ANI.

NCP (SP) chief spokesperson further said that despite Ajit Pawar getting the party name and the 'clock' symbol of NCP, the allegiance of the Maharashtra people was with Sharad Pawar.

"Maharashtra's allegiance remains firmly with Sharad Pawar and his vision for the state's future. As Maharashtra prepares for upcoming elections, we remain steadfast in our commitment to the people's welfare, guided by Sharad Pawar's unwavering leadership," said Tapase.

Meanwhile, national spokesperson for NCP(SP) Clyde Crasto reacted to Patel's statement, calling it "meaningless and of no value".

"All these statements are only being made to increase their value as the BJP is treating the Ajit Pawar group as if they are nobody... If things were supposed to happen, they would've happened a long time ago..." Crasto said.

What Praful Patel claimed

In an interaction with news agency ANI on Wednesday, Patel claimed that Sharad Pawar was "50 per cent" ready to go with the BJP when his nephew Ajit Pawar took oath as the deputy chief minister in the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government in Maharashtra.

"On 2nd July 2023, when Ajit Pawar and our ministers took oath with Maharashtra government, we met Sharad Pawar on 15th-16th July and requested him to join us. Later, Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar met in Pune. He was also 50 per cent ready...Sharad Pawar always hesitates at the last minute," said Patel.

Patel further claimed that in 1996 Pawar could have become the Prime Minister of India had it not been for his hesitancy. He said, "In 1996, if Pawar saheb had agreed to the suggestions of HD Devegowda, then he could have been the PM. Sharad Pawar could have been PM in 1996 itself if he was not hesitant."