 Maharashtra Speaker gets more time to decide on pleas against Ajit Pawar | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / NCP vs NCP: Maharashtra Speaker gets more time to decide on pleas against Ajit Pawar MLAs

NCP vs NCP: Maharashtra Speaker gets more time to decide on pleas against Ajit Pawar MLAs

ByHT News Desk
Jan 29, 2024 12:07 PM IST

Maharashtra assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar earlier sought an extension on the deadline to decide on the matter from January 31.

The Supreme Court on Monday extended time to Maharashtra assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar to give his verdict on matters related to the disqualification of MLAs from the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The SC bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud directed the speaker to deliver his verdict by February 15.

Supreme Court of India (Representative Photo)
Supreme Court of India (Representative Photo)

On October 30, the court set the deadline to January 31, asking the speaker to decide on the matter as per the tenth schedule of the Constitution, to which Narwekar sought an extension.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Also read: Ajit faction is the real NCP, says Tatkare

Petitions were filed by the Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP seeking the top court to intervene in the matter and direct the speaker to decide on disqualification pleas against the Ajit Pawar faction.

Representing Narwekar, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the speaker was occupied with deciding on the matter related to disqualification petitions of Shiv Sena MLAs. He asked for a “realistic” three-week time to give a verdict on the NCP matter.

A section of the erstwhile NCP party, led by Ajit Pawar, broke ranks and joined the BJP-Shiv Sena coalition in the Maharashtra government. Ajit later took oath as the state's deputy chief minister and eight other NCP MLAs as ministers. This prompted the Sharad Pawar faction to move a disqualification petition.

In response, the Ajit Pawar faction claimed to be the “real” NCP, given that he enjoys the support of majority party MLAs. Following this, speaker Narwekar announced Ajit Pawar as the NCP legislative party leader in the assembly.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News and Bihar Politics Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On