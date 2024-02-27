NCP's Praful Patel resigns as Rajya Sabha MP before end of term, explains why

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel on Tuesday resigned as the Rajya Sabha MP four years ahead of the completion of his term. The 67-year-old leader, once a trusted aide of Sharad Pawar, is currently with the Ajit Pawar faction that has been recognised by the Election Commission as the ‘real’ NCP. NCP MP Praful Patel submitted his resignation to Rajya Sabha chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar.(X/Praful Patel)

Patel was elected to the Rajya Sabha for a fifth term in July 2022, a year before the party split due to Ajit Pawar and his supporters joining the ruling Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government in Maharashtra.



Taking to social platform X, Patel explained why he took the step. “I was elected as the Rajysabha MP for the tenure of 2022-2028. I have resigned from my 4 year balanced old term of Rajysabha membership as I have been elected on Rajya Sabha for a new term which will be effective from 2024 to 2030. Hence I continue to be the member of the August house till 2030,” he posted.



NCP insiders told HT that Patel was renominated to avoid any friction within the cadre over the Rajya Sabha candidature. Maharashtra NCP chief Sunil Tatkare had said that the decision was based on legal issues surrounding the disqualification petition filed against Patel by the Sharad Pawar-led faction of NCP.

The NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar has filed a disqualification petition against Patel under Section 2(a) of the Tenth Schedule, which provides for disqualification on grounds of defection.



According to a senior NCP leader, around 12 party leaders including Ajit Pawar's elder son Parth were keen for the Rajya Sabha nomination.

The acceptance of Patel's resignation paves the way for him to start a fresh term in the Upper House in place of Vandana Chavan, who completes her tenure in April. With his resignation, the Election Commission will have to call for a by-election to fill the vacancy.



