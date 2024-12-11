Menu Explore
NCP(SP) MPs could switch sides after Maharashtra polls? BJP leader's big claim

ByHT News Desk
Dec 11, 2024 04:42 PM IST

The MVA suffered a major setback as Congress won only 16 seats in Maharashtra, while the Shiv Sena (UBT) won 20 seats and the NCP (SP) secured just 10 seats.

Some MPs of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) could cross over to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after their party's dismal performance in the recently concluded Maharashtra assembly election, BJP leader Pravin Darekar has hinted, reported PTI.

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
Darekar said that many Maha Vikas Aghadi MPs, especially those from the NCP (SP), represent constituencies where the BJP-led alliance won most seats in the assembly elections.

"If development is their priority, with both the central and state governments controlled by the BJP-led alliance, they may consider their political future carefully," Darekar said.

NCP (SP) leader Vidya Chavan, however, dismissed Darekar's claims. She further pointed out that the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre has been formed by the vital support of Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) and Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

"The Union government led by the BJP is a fragile alliance with leaders like Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu. They live in fear of losing their support, which is why they resort to such tactics (of wooing MPs from Opposition parties)," she said, according to PTI. “Our MPs are firm and will not betray the coalition.”

Maharashtra election result


The Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a major setback in the recently held Maharashtra state elections as the party won just 16 seats out of 288 assembly segments while its ally Shiv Sena (UBT), led by Uddhav Thackeray, won 20 seats, and the NCP (Sharad Pawar) faction secured just 10 seats.

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance emerged victorious with 233 seats. The BJP got 132 seats, while its allies--the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde and the NCP led by Ajit Pawar – secured 57 and 41 seats.

