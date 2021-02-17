NC’s Hilal Lone held under UAPA for ‘hate speech’
National Conference leader Hilal Lone has been arrested under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for allegedly delivering a “hate speech” at a rally during last year’s district development council elections in Bandipora, a senior police official said on Tuesday.
Lone, the son of NC MP Mohammad Akbar Lone, was arrested on Monday from the MLA hostel here where he was placed after being detained in December last year, he said.
“He has been arrested now for an FIR which was registered in the month of January,” said Rahul Malik, senior superintendent of police, Bandipora.
The official said the case relates to a speech he made during the public rally while campaigning in District Development Council (DDC) polls in Hajin.
On December 25 last year, he was detained and shifted to the MLA hostel here.
Calling the arrest unlawful, Akbar Lone said, “He made a routine speech...This is all illegal. It is not good.”
Former chief minister Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti also condemned the arrest and the charges framed against Lone.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gujarat Rajya Sabha bypolls: Old-timer, OBC leader on BJP’s list
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
12 years later, HC upholds Chidambaram’s 2009 LS win from TN constituency
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GST tax evasion case| Let’s try not to put everyone in jail: Supreme Court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NC’s Hilal Lone held under UAPA for ‘hate speech’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
To avoid Jat backlash, Nadda, Shah discuss farm stir with leaders
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Explain activist’s arrest: Women’s panel to cops
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Students protest outside Delhi Police HQ, demand Disha Ravi’s release
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will ask ‘toolkit’ suspect why he was at Tikri on R-Day: Cops
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Illegal land allotment case: ED charge-sheets Hooda, 21 others under PMLA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Top court rebukes retired Madhya Pradesh district judge for ‘flirting’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sedition can’t be used to quieten disquiet: Delhi court observes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4 South Africa variant cases found, 1 with strain from Brazil
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cong loses Puducherry majority after 4 MLAs quit; Kiran Bedi replaced
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Spell out regulatory regime, SC tells govt on OTT norms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
First joint commands to be launched by May
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox