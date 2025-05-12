NCW condemns online abuse against foreign secretary Vikram Misri, his daughter

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday condemned the online abuse directed at Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and his family, particularly his daughter. The commission described the act of sharing her personal contact information as “gravely irresponsible.” NCW said it urges everyone to act with decency, dignity, and restraint. (File Photo)

The abuse began after Misri announced a ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan. His contact details were circulated online, sparking criticism and support from various civil service associations and political leaders.

In a statement shared on X, the NCW said, “The National Commission for Women strongly condemns the deplorable online abuse directed at the family of India’s Foreign Secretary, Mr. Vikram Misri, especially his daughter. Sharing the personal contact details of the Foreign Secretary’s daughter is a gravely irresponsible act. It is a serious breach of privacy and poses a threat to her safety.”

The commission added, “We urge everyone to act with decency, dignity, and restraint. Let us rise above this!”

The Indian Administrative Service (IAS) Association posted on X, “The IAS Association stands in solidarity with Shri Vikram Misri, Foreign Secretary, & his family. Unwarranted personal attacks on civil servants performing their duties with integrity are deeply regrettable. We reaffirm our commitment to uphold the dignity of public service.”

Other civil service associations also condemned the online harassment.

The Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) Association said, “The IRTS Association strongly condemns unwarranted abuse and personal attacks against Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri and his family. We urge everyone to maintain respect and decorum, acknowledging his dedicated service and significant contributions towards the nation.”

The Indian Revenue Service (Customs and Indirect Taxes) Association posted, “IRS (C\&IT) Association strongly condemns the reprehensible personal attacks against Foreign Secretary Sh. Vikram Misri & his family. We stand in complete solidarity with them amid unwarranted personal criticism. We reaffirm our firm resolve to upholding dignity of public service.”

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav also expressed support for Misri and criticised the government’s inaction. “It is the government’s responsibility to make decisions - not individual officers. Some anti-social criminal elements are openly crossing all limits of abusive language against the officer and his family, but neither the BJP government nor any of its ministers are coming forward to protect his honour and respect or discussing possible action against those who make such unwanted posts,” Yadav wrote on X.

Veteran diplomat Nirupama Menon Rao also commented on the situation. “It’s utterly shameful to troll Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and his family over the India-Pakistan ceasefire announcement. A dedicated diplomat, Misri has served India with professionalism and resolve, and there is no ground whatsoever for his vilification. Doxxing his daughter and abusing his loved ones crosses every line of decency. This toxic hate must stop—stand united behind our diplomats, not tear them down,” Rao posted on X, using the hashtags #StopTrollingMisri, #SupportDiplomats, #VikramMisri, #IndianDiplomacy, and #NoToDoxxing.

The controversy followed an announcement that India and Pakistan had agreed to a ceasefire after four days of cross-border drone and missile exchanges. Misri stated that the director generals of military operations from both sides confirmed the ceasefire in a conversation, with further discussions scheduled for May 12.

Vikram Misri previously served as Deputy National Security Advisor. He has also been the private secretary to three prime ministers—Inder Kumar Gujral, Manmohan Singh, and Narendra Modi.