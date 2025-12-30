NDA allies vie for 5 Rajya Sabha seats in Bihar

The political race for the five Rajya Sabha seats in Bihar, which are set to see polls in April next year, has already begun. The five lawmakers completing their tenure include Prem Chand Gupta and AD Singh from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Harivansh and Ram Nath Thakur from the Janata Dal (United), and Upendra Kushwaha from the Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM). Among the most discussed names is Nitin Nabin, the Bankipur MLA and former state minister who was elevated as BJP’s national working president on December 15 (HT Photo)

A candidate will require the backing of at least 41 lawmakers to secure a Rajya Sabha seat from Bihar. The National Democratic Alliance — with a combined strength of 202 lawmakers — can comfortably secure four seats. For the fifth one, the NDA will need the support of three lawmakers from the opposition camp.

Among the most discussed names is Nitin Nabin, the Bankipur MLA and former state minister who was elevated as BJP’s national working president on December 15. Nabin has been assigned bungalow number 9 on Sunehri Bagh Road in the Lutyens’ zone in New Delhi, senior BJP leaders said. Nabin is expected to shift to the new address soon after Makar Sankranti, with renovation work at the bungalow already underway, said a senior BJP leader, asking not to be named.

The Sunehri Bagh area also houses the residence of Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi at bungalow number 5.

Kushwaha appears to be on a weak footing. With just four MLAs, his party lacks the numbers to independently stake a claim.

After his defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Karakat and earlier unmet assurances of a legislative council berth, his Rajya Sabha entry in August 2024 was widely viewed as a political adjustment.

With his son Deepak Prakash –– who is yet to become a legislator –– inducted into the Bihar cabinet, allies say the BJP is wary of fuelling accusations of dynastic politics.

RLM Bihar chief spokesperson Ram Pukar Sinha told HT that there was an understanding on Kushwaha’s Rajya Sabha berth during the 2025 Bihar elections. “It is now for the BJP to take a decision on this understanding. We are a strong constituent of the NDA, and all our MLAs remain firmly aligned with the party and the alliance,” he said.

Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh’s name is also doing the rounds, said a senior Bihar BJP leader, also asking not to be named.

In the JD(U), both outgoing MPs—Harivansh and Ram Nath Thakur—are seasoned leaders closely associated with chief minister Nitish Kumar. Although Kumar has typically avoided sending leaders to the Rajya Sabha for more than two terms, their seniority and institutional roles could prompt an exception.

The fifth seat remains the biggest question mark, largely because of Union minister Chirag Paswan. His party’s 19 MLAs might leave him short of the winning mark, even after NDA allocations. Paswan has been seeking a Rajya Sabha berth for his mother, Reena Paswan.

Experts said that if the Opposition manages perfect unity, it can scrape through with exactly 41 MLAs —enough for one seat.

“Under Tejashwi Yadav, the Mahagathbandhan faces a crucial test of discipline and coordination. Given current numbers, the opposition risks dwindling representation,” said Dhirendra Kumar, a Patna-based political analyst.