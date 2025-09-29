NDA delegation with Anurag Thakur, Tejasvi Surya and more to visit Karur, meet affected families

An eight-member delegation of NDA leaders will visit Karur in Tamil Nadu to look into the circumstances which led to the loss of lives in the stampede during the TVK party's rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu. A visual from the spot where a stampede occurred during a public event of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Chief and Actor Vijay, in Karur (ANI)

BJP chief JP Nadda has constituted the delegation, which includes BJP MPs Anurag Thakur, MP; Tejasvi Surya and Braj Lal, Aprajita Sarangi, Rekha Sharma, Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde and Putta Mahesh Kumar from Telugu Desam Party (TDP). BJP MP Hema Malini is the convenor of the committee.

The loss of lives in the tragic stampede on Saturday has gone up to 41 and includes 18 women and 10 children.

A release said the team will meet with affected families and submit a detailed report after assessing the situation on the ground.

Nadda expressed his heartfelt condolences to the kin of people who lost their lives in the stampede. He prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Earlier in the day, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, along with Union Minister L Murugan and Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran, met the families of those who died in the Karur stampede and assured them of all possible assistance.

The Union Minister also visited the Government Medical College Hospital in Karur.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday said that political parties and public organisations should frame rules on how public events must be organised responsibly in the future, in the wake of the Karur stampede, which he described as "a tragedy that should never happen again".

"What happened in Karur is a great tragedy; a cruel tragedy! A tragedy that has never happened before; a tragedy that should never happen again. The scenes I witnessed when I personally visited the hospital are still fresh before my eyes. I continue to remain in deep grief and sorrow," Stalin said in a video message posted on his X handle.

He said that the moment he received the news, he rushed the district administration into action and issued all necessary orders.