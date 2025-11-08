‘NDA poll schemes have backfired on Nitish Kumar’, says Cong Bihar chief, Rajesh Kumar Ram

Aurangabad : As Bihar enters the final phase of elections, state Congress chief and prominent Dalit leader of the Grand Alliance, Rajesh Kumar Ram, discusses the coalition’s strategy to challenge the incumbent Nitish Kumar government in an interview with Saubhadra Chatterji. Edited excerpts: Bihar Congress chief, Rajesh Kumar Ram.

Nitish Kumar is considered very popular among women voters. This time, women have received a ₹10,000 loan under the Jeevika scheme. The old-age pension has also been increased to ₹1,100.

The Mahagathbandhan has a better plan for women voters (Mai Behan Maan Yojana), and we are promising ₹2,500 per month to every household. If you talk to any woman, she will say this ₹10,000 loan has become a burden. I was campaigning in Majholi village and found that only one woman received it, while 76 others didn’t. It has created discontent among men as well. As far as pensions are concerned, we will provide a ₹1,500 pension, if we come to power. So, these schemes have backfired on Nitish Kumar.

You are a key Dalit face of the Grand Alliance. But can you secure sizeable Extremely Backward Class (EBC) and Maha-Dalit votes?

Rahul Gandhi announced a charter for EBCs that includes loans for EBCs and a quota in government contracts. The government is currently doing most of its work through contractual labour. We plan to do away with the contract labour system. We are catering to the aspirations of the EBCs, SCs, and STs.

About Mahadalits, there are 22 sub-castes in the community. But what is the government’s policy for their empowerment? Jitan Ram Manjhi is a Mahadalit face of the NDA. He is a respectable leader, but the way he has promoted his family has alienated a large section of Mahadalits. I am a Ravidas, and approximately 5% of society in Bihar belongs to the Ravidas community. Today, in Bihar, it is accepted that we have a Chamar leader.

Do you agree that Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party will dent your vote bank?

Just by fielding Muslim or backward caste candidates, one party can’t adversely impact our prospects. I think for those who prefer to vote for NOTA (None of the above), Jan Suraaj might be an alternative.

How would you respond to the NDA’s campaign around “jungle raj”?

Can you get votes by scaring people? Remember, there is huge anti-incumbency against the Nitish Kumar government. The NDA is raking up these false allegations in a bid to cover its failures.