NDRF rushes medical team as hospitals reel

The Centre on Tuesday rushed a 51-member medical team and 47 rescuers from the National Disaster Response Force to hospitals in Etah and Aligarh where local hospitals were struggling to cope with casualties from the stampede in Hathras. Police officials outside the Hathras Trauma Center. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Following the stampede at a religious event in the Uttar Pradesh district, that left 116 dead, Union home minister Amit Shah spoke with UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath to take stock of the situation.

“NDRF teams are on their way to the spot,” Shah said at 6.30pm.

Hours later, the 98 member NDRF team, equipped with medicines, stretchers and life support systems, from the 8th battalion at Ghaziabad was sent to the site.

“The medical team has taken a bulk of medicines along with stretchers. There are also two pharmacists with the team. There are two ambulances — one with advance life support and another with basic. The team will be assisting the doctors at the hospitals. The district administration told us that the accident site is almost clear. NDRF is needed at the hospital so our teams are going there,” Kunal Dutt, deputy commandant of the 8th battalion, said.

The 51-member team headed by two doctors will set up make-shift medical facilities at the hospitals where a bulk of the patients have been brought, a second NDRF officer said requesting anonymity.

“We are told that over 200 are injured and many of them have critical injuries. The hospital there may not have sufficient facilities so the teams have taken all medicines and other equipments that are needed to deal with this medical emergency… We are also carrying body bags. The local administration requested this too,” the second official said.

Depending on the volume of cases, the NDRF is likely to send additional teams from other battalions.