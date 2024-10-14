Nearly 40,000 Indians apply for 1000 spots under Australia's new temporary visa

Australian Assistant Minister for Immigration Matt Thistlethwaite said on Monday that nearly 40,000 Indians have applied for 1000 spots under the country's new Working Holiday Maker visa programme that allows people aged 18 to 30 them to study, work or travel for 12 months in the country, news agency PTI reported. Australia's Assistant Minister for Immigration Matt Thistlethwaite poses for a photo with staff members of Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters during his visit to Khan Market, in New Delhi on Monday. (Amit Sharma/ANI)

The visa ballot process has opened on October 1 and will close by the end of the month. Applicants will be randomly selected from the ballot, after which they can apply for a temporary visa and begin their stay in Australia early next year.

“The great thing about the Working Holiday Maker visa is that there are no restrictions on the jobs you can do. Till now, 40,000 applications have been received for the 1,000 visa spots. While many participants are expected to work in hospitality and agriculture, they will also have the option to pursue short courses or improve their English skills,” Thistlethwaite told PTI.

The minister noted that the visa offers the applicants an opportunity to experience Australian culture and gain work experience across various sectors. He hoped that their experience in Australia would inspire them to return later in life through a student or skilled worker visa.

Thistlethwaite also described the scheme as a key step in strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries. “The (Australian) Prime Minister used his experience and friendship with the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, to ensure improved and increased opportunities for young people from both communities to experience each other's cultures,” he said.

The minister said it was a great honour for him to launch the temporary visa programme during his visit to New Delhi. He also recalled Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's visit to India as a young university student.

“Our Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, when he was a young university student, he backpacked around India. And in those young formative years, it was a great opportunity for him to experience another culture and to learn about the most populous democracy in the world,” Thistlethwaite added.

(With inputs from PTI)