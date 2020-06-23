Nearly 70% of India’s Covid-19 cases come from five states including Uttar Pradesh: State tally

india

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 11:10 IST

Another day and another steep spike in Covid-19 cases in India as the country’s tally rose to 440,215 on Tuesday with over 14,000 fresh infections reported in the last 24 hours. The number of recoveries also touched another high with nearly 11,000 patients getting cured in the last 24 hours. So far, over 2.48 people have recovered from the disease across India while over 14,000 have succumbed to death.

Nearly 70 percent of India’s total coronavirus cases come from the top five states that include Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

Together, these states account for over 3 lakh cases of the country’s total 4.4 lakh cases - nearly 70 percent.

Also read: India’s Covid-19 death toll goes beyond 14,000, infection tally over 4.40 lakh

Here’s a look at the statewise breakup of coronavirus situation

With over 1.3 lakh cases, Maharashtra’s tally is officially more than that of countries like Canada, Bangladesh and others. Over 67,706 people have recovered from coronavirus in Maharashtra while 6,283 have died. Mumbai continues to be the worst affected city with over 66,000 cases.

The situation in the national capital paints a grim picture as the cases here have now crossed the 60,000-mark. Delhi has 62,655 positive cases with 36,602 recovered patients and 2,233 fatalities.

Tamil Nadu stands third on the tally with 62,087 coronavirus cases. The state has seen seven hundred and ninety-four coronavirus fatalities while 34,112 have recovered.

Also read: Nearly 11,000 Covid-19 patients recover in last 24 hours, over 2.48 lakh in total

In Gujarat, the Covid-19 rose to 27,825 on Tuesday. The state has seen 19,909 people recover from coronavirus while 1,684 people have died.

Uttar Pradesh is the fifth top affected state. The Covid-19 tally here has jumped to 18,322 while the number of recoveries has touched 11,601. The state’s death toll stands at 569.

Rajasthan, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana have over 10,000 coronavirus cases but less than 20,000.

States with under 10,000 cases

The southern Indian state of Karnataka has witnessed over 9,000 coronavirus cases till date with 142 fatalities. Covid-19 cases in Bihar stand at 7,825 while Andhra Pradesh has reported 9,372 Covid-19 cases till date.

Telangana has 8,674 coronavirus cases while the Covid-19 tally in Jammu and Kashmir stands at 6,088. In Odisha, cases have jumped to 5,303 while Assam has reported 5,586 cases till date. Punjab’s Covid-19 tally has crossed the 4,000-mark. Covid-19 cases in Kerala are more than 3,000.

States with less than 3,000 cases

Uttarakhand, Ladakh, Jharkhand, Tripura, Manipur, Goa and Himachal Pradesh are states where coronavirus cases are less than 3,000, but more than 500.

Mizoram, Chandigarh, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Puducherry have reported under 500 Covid-19 cases or less. In states like Meghalaya, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Dadra Nagar Haveli have less than 100 Covid-19 cases.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.