Need for adequate testing, aggressive containment by states to manage Covid crisis: Amitabh Kant

Need for adequate testing, aggressive containment by states to manage Covid crisis: Amitabh Kant

With 9,195 fatalities till Sunday, India is the ninth worst-hit nation in terms of Covid-19 deaths, while the highest spike of 11,929 cases took the tally to over 3.20 lakh, of which over half have recovered from the disease.

india Updated: Jun 14, 2020 20:10 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
According to the Union health ministry data, the country recorded 311 new deaths in the 24-hour period till Sunday morning
According to the Union health ministry data, the country recorded 311 new deaths in the 24-hour period till Sunday morning(PTI)
         

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Sunday stressed on the need for adequate testing, accompanied by aggressive containment by the states to manage Covid-19 crisis.

“Some States/Cities think that they can manage Covid-19 crisis without adequate testing. This is not possible. Examples of Kerala/Karnataka/Korea demonstrates that testing -tracing- treatment accompanied by aggressive containment & public adherence to masks & distancing is key,” Kant said in a tweet.

With 9,195 fatalities till Sunday, India is the ninth worst-hit nation in terms of Covid-19 deaths, while the highest spike of 11,929 cases took the tally to over 3.20 lakh, of which over half have recovered from the disease.

According to the Union health ministry data, the country recorded 311 new deaths in the 24-hour period till Sunday morning while the recovery rate rose to above 50 per cent with 1,62,378 patients cured so far, leaving 1,49,348 cases active.

The Johns Hopkins University, which has been compiling Covid-19 data from all over the world, put India in the ninth position in terms of death toll and fourth in terms of total caseload.

