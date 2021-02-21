IND USA
PM Narendra Modi. (YouTube/Narendra Modi)
india news

Need to give equal chance to private sector to grow: Modi

PM says govt must honour enthusiasm of the private sector, and give it equal opportunity in the new self-reliant India campaign.
By Saubhadra Chatterji, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:27 AM IST

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi questioned whether IAS officers should run fertilizer factories or airlines, he told a meeting of the governing council of the Niti Aayog that the government has to “honour the enthusiasm of the private sector”. He said in the goal of self-reliance, every person and institution gets the opportunity to grow. His comments on the private sector came against a backdrop of the government’s ambitious target for strategic sale of several public sector units this year, including Air India, oil major BPCL and some banks.

In the virtual meeting, attended by chief ministers and senior officials, Modi said the Union budget presented on February 1 evoked a “positive response” and added, “We are also seeing how the private sector of the country is coming forward with more enthusiasm in this development journey of the country. As a government, we also have to honour this enthusiasm, the energy of the private sector, and give it as much opportunity in the self-reliant India campaign.”

The PM’s comments came days after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the government of working on a “Hum do, Hamare do” policy that benefits a handful of industrialists but not the people of India. Gandhi had accused Modi of promoting crony capitalism.

Modi’s speech on Saturday was aimed at refuting these charges as he said, “Self-reliant India is a step towards a new India where every person, every institution, every enterprise gets an opportunity to grow beyond its full capabilities.”

In the Union budget, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman set a disinvestment target of 1.75 lakh crore for FY21-22. In her budget speech, Sitharaman said, “We have kept working towards strategic disinvestment. A number of transactions namely BPCL, Air India, Shipping Corporation of India, Container Corporation of India, IDBI Bank, BEML, Pawan Hans, Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd, among others, would be completed in 2021-22.”

“Other than IDBI Bank, we propose to take up the privatisation of two public sector banks and one general insurance company in the year 2021-22,” Sitharaman said.

Till now, 91 per cent of the total estimated GST compensation shortfall has been released to states &amp; UTs with Legislative Assembly (Delhi, Jammu &amp; Kashmir &amp; Puducherry), the statement said. (Representative Image)(Mint)
india news

Govt releases 5k cr to meet GST dues of states, total compensation at 1L-cr

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:36 AM IST
“So far, an amount of 1,00,000 crore has been borrowed by the Central Government through the special borrowing window at an average interest rate of 4.8307%,” the release stated.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PTI)
india news

From revenue deficit to special status: What CMs focussed on

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:33 AM IST
Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren demanded a separate religious code for the tribals in the upcoming national Census, and suggested universalisation of old age pension and increasing wages of MGNREGA workers.
PM Narendra Modi. (YouTube/Narendra Modi)
india news

Outstanding problems with the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) at Depsang, Hot Springs and Gogra — friction points on the contested border — were on the agenda, said one of the persons cited above. (Representative Image)(AP)
india news

India, China discuss next phase of disengagement

By Rahul Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:17 AM IST
The corps commander-ranked officers met at Moldo on the Chinese side of the LAC for the 10th round of military dialogue to ease tensions in the Ladakh sector. The talks began at 10am and were in progress when this report was filed.
PM Narendra Modi. (File photo)
india news

PM calls for cooperative federalism

By Saubhadra Chatterji, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:12 AM IST
Addressing a governing council meeting of the Niti Aayog, the Centre’s policy think tank, Modi also asked the states to reduce the compliance burden on the public, defended the reforms in the agriculture sector and asked for reduction in the import of edible oil worth billions of dollars.
Ravi was arrested from Bengaluru on February 13 by Delhi Police for allegedly creating and sharing the protest toolkit backing the farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s new farm laws.(ANI Photo)
india news

Order on Disha’s bail reserved for Tuesday

By Richa Banka, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:49 AM IST
Even as additional sessions judge (ASJ) Dharmender Rana asked the Delhi Police to present anything that could link the “toolkit” with the violence and, consequently, the conspiracy for which Ravi was charged, the police said the case was still being investigated.
In a video that went viral, Goswami could be seen raising the allegations while she was being taken to Alipore court for a drug case, in Kolkata on Saturday. (ANI PHOTO).
india news

BJP leader held with cocaine accuses party colleague of hatching conspiracy

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:43 AM IST
  • Goswami, 29, was arrested from a posh area in south Kolkata on Friday. Police had recovered around 90 grams of cocaine, worth nearly 10 lakh, from the car. Her friend Prabir Kumar De, 38 who was with her, was also arrested along with another youth Somnath Chatterjee, 26. De is also a BJP worker.
Goa chief minister Dr Pramod Sawant attends the Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog chaired by PM Narendra Modi via video conferencing in Panaji on Saturday. (ANI PHOTO).
india news

Goa CM Pramod Sawant pitches for resumption of iron ore mining at PM's meet

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:53 PM IST
  • In his pitch before the Prime Minister during the NITI Aayog meeting, Sawant sought ‘amendments’ for small states like Goa to enable them to also benefit from Central government projects.
“We suspect that an argument ensued between the girl and Laik over her rejecting his proposal and that led to him beating her to death with a hammer,” the DCP said. (Representative image)
india news

Man murders 17-year-old girl in Begumpur

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:22 AM IST
Police are on the lookout for the suspect, 25-year-old Laik (identified by the police by his first name), who is a long-time family acquaintance.
HT Image
india news

Seminar addresses challenges faced by entrepreneurs with disabilities

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:31 PM IST
Experts working with entrepreneurs with disabilities held a digital conference earlier this month, where they stressed on the need to focus on the challenges specific to the community
HT Image
india news

PWD asks police to lodge case against new makeshift temple at Chandni Chowk

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:29 PM IST
Leaders of three major political parties — the Aam Aadmi Party, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress — on Saturday made a beeline for the new makeshift Hanuman temple that has come up on the central verge of Chandni Chowk main road, even as the Public Works Department (PWD) wrote to the Delhi Police asking them to take action against the construction
File photo: Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik.(HT FILE PHOTO)
india news

Odisha's per capita income to decline by over 2% due to Covid-19

By Debabrata Mohanty, Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:22 PM IST
  • The per capita income of Odisha rose from 48,499 in 2011-12 to 104,566 in 2019-20, registering an increase of about 115.60 per cent over the period.
NHRC has ordered the rehabilitation and resettlement of five revenue villages displaced due to tiger and wildlife conservation projects in Satkosia(HT PHOTO)
india news

NHRC asks Odisha chief sec to rehabilitate Satkosia villagers

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:54 PM IST
  • The present case relates to the rehabilitation of forest dwellers, whose villages, came under the tiger conservation project and they were forced to evict, but with no resettlement and rehabilitation measures were taken by the government.
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa has said that his government would do whatever was possible within the ambit of the law and the Constitution.(PTI File Photo)
india news

Quota crisis in Karnataka: Panchamasalis to hold rally in Bengaluru on Sunday

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:52 PM IST
Chief minister BS Yediyurappa had earlier this month ordered for a detailed assessment and report on the socio-economic conditions of the Panchamasali Lingayats.
A medical worker administers Covid-19 vaccine doses to Jammu and Kashmir police personnel, at the Police Control Room (PCR).(PTI)
india news

Covid-19 test mandatory for incoming travellers at Srinagar airport

PTI, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:49 PM IST
The test reports will be issued on the spot before letting the travellers go, an official spokesman said.
