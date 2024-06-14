NEET 2024: NTA releases ‘FAQs’ amid controversy over results

The under-fire National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday answered some FAQs over the NEET 2024 controversy, even as protests continued over the alleged irregularities in the NEET 2024 results. The exam was held on May 5 and the results were declared on June 4. NEET aspirants protest against the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo/Ritik Jain) (Ritik Jain)

The exam results have been mired in controversy as an unprecedented number of candidates (67) secured the first rank, scoring 720 out of 720 marks. Also, a few candidates got 718/719 marks, which is impossible as the marking scheme is +4 for every correct answer and -1 for each wrong response. Also, the declaration of results was preponed by 10 days to June 4, the date on which the counting of votes for the recently-concluded national elections was held.

The FAQs address the following queries:

(1.) Is there an increase in the registration of the NEET (UG) 2024 compared to the previous year?

Yes. An increase of 16.85%.

(2.) How many candidates qualified in NEET UG (2024)?

About 13.16 lakh candidates did.

(3.) How can any candidate score 718 and 719 marks (out of maximum 720)?

Due to the compensatory/grace marks scheme, one candidate secured 718 marks, and the other, 719.

(4.) What is the issue of 718/719 marks?

The withdrawal of grace marks has settled this issue.

(5.) Were there any candidates in addition to the 1563 who received compensatory marks?

No. Only these many candidates were awarded grace marks to make up for their loss of time.

(6.) Did the 44 perfect scorers, who benefited from the Physics questions with two correct answers, also get grace marks?

No. Compensatory marks were given solely to address the loss of time.

(7.) What happened at a centre in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur on the paper day?

The question papers were incorrectly distributed, i.e., those in Hindi were given to English medium candidates, and vice-versa. Copies of this question paper were circulated on social media, giving an impression that the paper had been leaked.

(8.) Why has there been a variation in cut-offs in NEET over the years?

Due to reduced syllabus. moderate diffculty level of the paper, rise in the number of aspirants, and the option of multiple attempts to appear for the exam.

(9.) Details about the distribution of the top 100 candidates in NEET 2024 in terms of their exam centres and school boards.

89 centres across 55 cities in 17 states/Union territories; 73 (CBSE), 27 (state boards)

(10.) Why were the results declared ten days ahead of schedule?

The June 4 date was pre-scheduled and is not connected to the general election results. The early announcement aims to expedite the counselling and admission process.

(11.) What is the NTA's response to a viral video alleging discrepancies in scoring, and the receipt of a torn OMR answer sheet via email?

No torn OMR answer sheet was sent to the NTA. OMR answer sheets are intact and the scores are accurate as per official records.

(12.) What is the issue of candidates with grace marks?

NTA will conduct a re-test (June 23; result on June 30) of the 1563 candidates. Their grace marks are withdrawn, and those who opt not to take the re-test, their grace marks will be deducted from their original score, which will be their final score.

(13.) What did Supreme Court say on June 13?

The Supreme Court found the NTA committee's recommendation of holding the re-test as ‘fair, reasonable, and justified.’

(14) Is is true that another committee has been formed to look into the issue of compensatory marks?

Yes. This committee will revisit the cases of the 1563 candidates to address the issue of loss of time during the 2024 exam.

(15.) Did the candidates get an opportunity to challenger the provisional answer keys?

The final answer keys (released on June 3) were published after verification by the subject experts.