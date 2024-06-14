NEET-UG exam row: ‘No injustice would be done', assures Dharmendra Pradhan after meeting students and parents

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday met students who appeared for the NEET-UG exam to address their concerns. He also assured them that no injustice would be done to the students. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan with students and their parents.(ANI)

Pradhan told ANI that the government is committed and that it can assure students that a transparent process related to the NEET exam will be followed.

“Students who wanted to meet us today, I called them, their parents also came, I met them. I heard their side, and I made them feel better. The government is committed, and all students should have this assurance that a transparent process will be followed,” Pradhan told ANI.

Pradhan said that 24 lakh students applied for the exam, of which 23 lakh 30 thousand students took it.

“Whatever doubts come to their minds, some issues came to mind that some irregularities in the centre were noticed, due to lack of time for grace marks, some objections were raised in the formula used for giving grace marks, that was also rectified,” he said.

Pradhan added: “The Supreme Court permitted them to take the exam again yesterday, they have been informed. Those who want to take the exam can take the exam there as well...”

The NEET-UG examination is conducted by the NTA for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions across the country.

NEET-UG exam row

The NEET-UG examination was held on May 5 across 4,750 centres and around 24 lakh candidates took it. The results were expected to be declared on June 14 but were announced on June 4. It was said that the result was announced earlier as the evaluation of the answer sheets was completed earlier.

There have been allegations of question paper leaks in states like Bihar and other irregularities in the prestigious exam.

The allegations have led to protests in several cities and filing of cases in seven high courts as also the Supreme Court. Scores of students protested in Delhi on June 10 seeking a probe into alleged irregularities.

As many as 67 students scored a perfect 720, unprecedented in the NTA's history, with six from a centre in Haryana's Faridabad figuring in the list, raising suspicions about irregularities. It has been alleged that grace marks contributed to 67 students sharing the top rank.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court issued a notice from the Centre and the NTA on a plea for a CBI probe into allegations of question paper leak and other irregularities in the exam.