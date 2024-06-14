NEET-UG 2024 result: Supreme Court notice to Centre, NTA on plea seeking CBI probe into 'paper leak'

The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice on seven petitions challenging the conduct of the NEET-UG 2024 examination and posted it for hearing on July 8 along with the pending petitions. One of the petitions sought a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the alleged paper leak. The Supreme Court of India (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

In addition, the Supreme Court also issued notice on a petition filed by the NTA for transfer of a petition pending before the Delhi high court on the issue of alleged paper leak. The court directed the same to also come up on July 8.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.