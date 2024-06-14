 NEET-UG 2024 result: Supreme Court notice to Centre, NTA on plea seeking CBI probe into 'paper leak' | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jun 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

NEET-UG 2024 result: Supreme Court notice to Centre, NTA on plea seeking CBI probe into 'paper leak'

ByHT News Desk
Jun 14, 2024 12:28 PM IST

The Supreme Court also issued notice on a petition filed by NTA for transfer of a plea pending before Delhi high court on issue of alleged paper leak.

The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice on seven petitions challenging the conduct of the NEET-UG 2024 examination and posted it for hearing on July 8 along with the pending petitions. One of the petitions sought a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the alleged paper leak.

The Supreme Court of India (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)
The Supreme Court of India (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

In addition, the Supreme Court also issued notice on a petition filed by the NTA for transfer of a petition pending before the Delhi high court on the issue of alleged paper leak. The court directed the same to also come up on July 8.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Arunachal CM Oath Ceremony Live, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / NEET-UG 2024 result: Supreme Court notice to Centre, NTA on plea seeking CBI probe into 'paper leak'
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On