e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 28, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 6 oppn-ruled states file review petition in SC against order to hold NEET, JEE exams

6 oppn-ruled states file review petition in SC against order to hold NEET, JEE exams

West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Punjab and Rajasthan have approached the top court against the August 17 order.

india Updated: Aug 28, 2020 12:57 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A crucial year of students “cannot be wasted” and “life has to go on”, Supreme Court had said in its earlier judgement.
A crucial year of students “cannot be wasted” and “life has to go on”, Supreme Court had said in its earlier judgement.(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
         

Six opposition-ruled states have filed a review petition in the Supreme Court against its order allowing the central government to hold the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) in September.

West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Punjab and Rajasthan have approached the top court against the August 17 order.

Also read| Postpone or find an alternative way to conduct JEE, NEET exams: Manish Sisodia

The top court had dismissed another petition to postpone these entrance exams to engineering and medical colleges on August 17. A crucial year of students “cannot be wasted” and “life has to go on”, Supreme Court had said in the order.

National Testing Agency (NTA) has given a directive to conduct JEE from September 1 to 6, and NEET on September 13.

.

tags
top news
6 oppn-ruled states file review petition in SC against order to hold NEET, JEE exams
6 oppn-ruled states file review petition in SC against order to hold NEET, JEE exams
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Rhea Chakraborty to be questioned by CBI
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Rhea Chakraborty to be questioned by CBI
UGC right to make exams compulsory but states can postpone schedule: SC
UGC right to make exams compulsory but states can postpone schedule: SC
‘Situation in Ladakh as severe as it was during India-China war in 1962’: Shiv Sena
‘Situation in Ladakh as severe as it was during India-China war in 1962’: Shiv Sena
IAF to formally induct Rafale jets on September 10
IAF to formally induct Rafale jets on September 10
Japan PM Shinzo Abe to resign over his health: Reports
Japan PM Shinzo Abe to resign over his health: Reports
Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, brings respite from humidity
Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, brings respite from humidity
Covid-19: Andaman tribe infection updates; rich nations bag biggest vaccine deals
Covid-19: Andaman tribe infection updates; rich nations bag biggest vaccine deals
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyIPL 2020UGCSushant Singh RajputSara Ali Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In