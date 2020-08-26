Sonia Gandhi holds Oppn meet on JEE, NEET; Mamata Banerjee suggests approaching SC

india

Aug 26, 2020

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday convened a meeting with the chief ministers of seven states regarding the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Main and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET), which are due to be conducted in September.

Gandhi said that the announcements as those related to the National Education Policy should really worry us as it is actually a setback. She termed the New Education Policy as a set back for progressive, secular and scientific values.

The Congress chief also accused the Centre of “uncaringly” dealing with the other problems of students and exams.

During the virtual meeting, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee suggested approaching the Supreme Court again for postponing the exams owing to the prevailing Covid-19 situation.

“This will be my request to all the state governments, let us do it together, let us go to the Supreme Court and postpone the exam for the time being until and unless the situation allows students to appear for the exams,” she said.

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh also backed Banerjee’s call to ask the Supreme Court to intervene in the matter.

Banerjee also referred to the two letters she wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the week seeking postponement on the entrance exams. She hasn’t got any response yet, she said.

The opposition meeting comes a day after the National Testing Agency (NTA) refused to change the exam schedule citing the August 17 Supreme Court order that rejected a petition to postpone the exams as “a crucial year of students cannot be wasted and life has to go on.”

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray cited a US report that said 97,000 children in the country were infected by the coronavirus disease when schools were reopened. “What will we do if such a situation arises here?”

He also said that the schools could not even be opened in June when the number of cases was relatively less, then how can the situation be considered conducive to hold examinations now.

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren also expressed similar concerns and said that the states were not yet ready to hold exams. “When candidates come to exam centres, their parents also accompany them, especially female candidates, which is why the place is likely to become too crowded that may lead to a risky situation,” he said.

The first meeting of non-BJP ruled states since the Covid-19 pandemic broke was also attended by Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy and Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.