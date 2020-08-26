e-paper
Home / India News / Sonia Gandhi holds meet with 7 state CMs on JEE, NEET and GST collection: Who said what

Sonia Gandhi holds meet with 7 state CMs on JEE, NEET and GST collection: Who said what

The focus of the discussion are Goods and Services Tax collection and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Main, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET), which are due to be conducted in September.

india Updated: Aug 26, 2020 15:44 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Congress president Sonia Gandhi in meeting with seven state chief ministers.
Congress president Sonia Gandhi in meeting with seven state chief ministers.(Screengrab )
         

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday convened a meeting with the chief ministers of seven states to discuss issues regarding the Goods and Services Tax collection and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Main, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET), which are due to be conducted in September.

Here is who said what in the virtual meet.

Problems of students, exams being dealt uncaringly, Sonia Gandhi

Announcements such as those related to the National Education Policy should really worry us as it is actually a setback. Other problems of students and exams are also being dealt with uncaringly, said Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Let us go to Supreme Court, says West Bengal CM

This will be my request to all state governments, let us do it together, let us go to the Supreme Court and postpone the exam for the time being until and unless the situation allows students to sit for exams, said West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

The exams are in September. Why should the lives of students be put at risk? We have written to the PM, but there has been no response, she also said.

It is Satyamev Jayate for us, not ‘Sattamev jayate’, says Maharashtra CM

It is never ‘Sattamev Jayate’ (power alone triumphs), it is ‘Satyamev Jayate’ (Truth alone triumphs) for us, said Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray

We will fight together, says Maharashtra CM

We are together, we have to work together and we will fight together, Maharashta chief minister gives message of unity among opposition parties.

Let’s take this up with Supreme Court, says Punjab CM

We have written to the prime minister three times on this issue of University Grant Commission being told to hold other college exams or delay them. We have told no. Like Mamata ji said, let’s take this up with Supreme Court and fight there, said Punjab chief minister Aamarinder Singh

They have not consulted us or any of my colleagues also. They have just gone and thrust the new education policy on us; without knowing what they are planning. Without us knowing what is going to cost us, the chief minister also said.

