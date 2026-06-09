NEET UG leak accused Yash Yadav seeks interim bail to appear in re-exam on June 21

The Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday sought a response from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the interim bail plea filed by National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)-UG paper leak accused Yash Yadav, who has sought 15 days interim bail to appear in the upcoming NEET UG re-examination scheduled for June 21, as well as to attend his sister's wedding.

The court has listed the matter for further hearing on June 12.(X/ @ANI)

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Special Judge (CBI) Ajay Gupta granted time to the CBI to file its reply on the application moved by Yash Yadav. The court has listed the matter for further hearing on June 12.

During the proceedings, the court had earlier, on June 2, allowed an application filed by the accused seeking permission to possess books for preparation of the NEET UG examination. The court had noted that the examination is scheduled for June 21. Advocates Kapil Yadav and Ambika appeared for the accused during the hearing.

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Earlier, it was also submitted before the court that Yash Yadav had appeared in the NEET UG examination conducted on May 3. His counsel had sought permission for access to study material, stating that he required books for preparation of the re-exam.

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{{^usCountry}} During the hearing, the court had asked the counsel whether she had confirmed that he would be allowed by the National Testing Agency (NTA) to appear in the exam, as he is an accused in this case, and asked if he had been issued the admission card. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the hearing, the court had asked the counsel whether she had confirmed that he would be allowed by the National Testing Agency (NTA) to appear in the exam, as he is an accused in this case, and asked if he had been issued the admission card. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} It was submitted that an FIR has been registered on May 12 on the Complaint filed by a government official under sections of BNS, the Prevention of Corruption Act, and offences of using unfair means in exams, etc. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It was submitted that an FIR has been registered on May 12 on the Complaint filed by a government official under sections of BNS, the Prevention of Corruption Act, and offences of using unfair means in exams, etc. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} It is alleged that Mangilal Biwal contacted Shubham Khairnar for a question paper for his son Vikas Biwal. Thereafter, the larger chain was created with other accused persons. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It is alleged that Mangilal Biwal contacted Shubham Khairnar for a question paper for his son Vikas Biwal. Thereafter, the larger chain was created with other accused persons. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} It is also alleged that Shubham first leaked the paper to Yash, then Yash to Mangilal, which was later given to Vikas, then to Dinesh Biwal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It is also alleged that Shubham first leaked the paper to Yash, then Yash to Mangilal, which was later given to Vikas, then to Dinesh Biwal. {{/usCountry}}

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Mangilal Biwal is alleged to have received the leaked NEET UG paper from Yash Yadav for a consideration of ₹10 lakh. During interrogation, Vikas Biwal reportedly stated that he came in contact with Yash Yadav during coaching in Sikar.

It is also alleged that Mangilal Biwal further circulated the leaked paper to various candidates for approximately ₹12 lakh.

In the case, the CBI has also arrested several accused persons, including Shubham Khairnar, Manisha Waghmare, Prahalad Kulkarni, Manisha Mandhare, Manisha Sanjay Hawaldar, Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, Dr Manoj Shirure and Tejas Harshad Kumar Shah. All the accused are currently in judicial custody following CBI interrogation.

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