NEET-UG paper leak case: CBI nabs journalist in Jharkhand, carries out searches in Gujarat

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Saturday arrested a journalist in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh in connection with the NEET-UG paper leak case.



The journalist named Jamaluddin, works for a Hindi newspaper, and has been held for allegedly assisting the principal and vice principal of Oasis School, who were arrested on Friday.



As per the officials, Oasis School principal Ehsanul Haque and vice principal Imtiaz Alam were arrested over their suspected role in the alleged paper leak.



Alam was designated as the NTA's observer and the centre coordinator for Oasis School, the officials said, adding that the CBI was also questioning five more people from the district in connection with the leak.



The principal was the Hazaribagh district coordinator for the NEET exam conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 5.

In Gujarat, the CBI teams are carrying out searches at 7 locations in Godhra, Kheda, Ahmedabad and Anand on some suspects. This is related to the FIR earlier probed by Godhra police.



On June 27, the CBI had made its first arrest in the case as part of its probe into the alleged irregularities in the NEET exam. According to the officials, two arrested accused from Patna, Ashutosh Kumar and Manish Kumar, allegedly provided a location where some of those who appeared for the exam were given the leaked NEET question paper and answer keys.



The first CBI FIR was registered on June 23, a day after the education ministry announced it would hand over the probe into the alleged irregularities in the conduct of the exam to the central agency.

NEET-UG is conducted by the NTA for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions. The government has also deferred the NEET-PG examination as a ‘precautionary measure’.



The NEET row has triggered a political storm in the first session of 18th Lok Sabha, with the opposition demanding an immediate discussion on the alleged irregularities and cancellations of competitive exams.