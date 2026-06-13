Air Force planes, CAPF escorts: NEET-UG re-exam question papers get two-layer security

The Union education ministry has deployed personnel from two Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) — the CRPF and CISF — to provide a second layer of security during the transportation of question papers for the June 21 National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET-UG) re-examination, according to an order seen by HT. Govt deploys CAPF for NEET re-exam (File photo)

Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the test, on Friday extended its duration by 15 minutes and redesigned the question booklet with two additional rough pages in what it termed “student-friendly” changes.

The developments come days ahead of the test scheduled for June 21 -- 50 days after the one taken earlier by 2.3 mn students was scrapped when authorities received indications that the question paper had been leaked.

According to officials aware of the matter, NTA director general Abhishek Singh wrote to Union home secretary Govind Mohan on June 4, requesting CAPF protection to transport the question papers from June 11 till the evening of the exam on June 21.

Earlier, on June 8, the NTA said it has roped in the Indian Air Force to expedite the distribution of question papers and reduce the delivery time by half -- from 8–10 days to 4-5 days.

According to an MHA order dated June 7, once the papers leave the source, they will be escorted by the state police and guarded by CISF and CRPF personnel throughout their journey -- from the origin hubs of Hyderabad and Ahmedabad to the 551 hub cities where the exam will be conducted. The two forces are providing personnel from their specialised units. However, the number of CAPF personnel engaged in the exercise is not clear yet.

An internal communication from the NTA revealed that, during a meeting with the defence minister, it was decided to seek the support of the state police for escorts and CAPF personnel for security. CAPF officers, for security reasons, would also be on board the IAF plane during transportation, according to the communication. Both the CRPF and CISF have been directed to nominate nodal officers for overall coordination across various locations.

The order said, “The matter has been considered in this Ministry and, accordingly, CRPF/CISF is requested to undertake the following actions: Provision of Security Escorts: In coordination with NTA, deploy the required security personnel for providing the second layer of security during transportation and handling of NEET confidential examination material at identified hubs, airports, helipads and other critical locations. For ensuring two-layer security in aircraft/helicopter movements from Origin Hubs, Leg-1 Hubs, Leg-2 Hubs and Leg-3 Hubs.”

The MHA has also directed that nodal officers be appointed who will coordinate with the Defence Ministry’s Air Division.

Separately, the NTA on Friday said the NEET-UG examination duration has been extended to 195 minutes from usual 180 minutes, with the test in pen-and-paper mode now running from 2pm to 5.15 pm.

The revised timing includes mandatory procedures such as attendance marking and other invigilation formalities, allowing candidates to utilise the full examination time without administrative processes cutting into it.

“The revised examination window has been designed to ensure that candidates are able to utilise the intended examination time without feeling that administrative processes are taking away from their opportunity to attempt the paper,” the agency said.