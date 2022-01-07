Negative Covid reports mandatory for entering Manipur from tomorrow

Manipur has made it mandatory for people to produce negative Covid-19 test reports for entering the state from Saturday citing a surge in infections in some states of the country.

“...all air passengers/road passengers/or anybody entering the state should mandatorily carry negative Covid 19 RT PCR test report done within 48 hours of arrival/entering into the state,” said K Rajo Singh, director, health services, Manipur, in a notification on Thursday.

The order came on the day the state reported 59 Covid-19 cases, which took Manipur’s tally to 1,25,964. The state has 318 active cases. It has so far reported 2,009 Covid-19 related fatalities. Manipur has a recovery rate of 98.15%. As many as 62 Covid-19 cases were under home isolation in the state.

Twelve people were fined ₹2,100 on Thursday for not wearing face masks in public places, spitting in public, and violating other Covid-19 guidelines.